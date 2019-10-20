If ever a shelter dog has hit the proverbial jackpot, it would be a boy named Jake.
The former tenant of the Joplin Humane Society was announced with much fanfare as the newest member of the Galena Nursing Home’s family back on Oct. 10. On Friday, facility officials held an official adoption party for Jake, who was, I’m told, spoiled rotten with great-tasting treats (he loves peanut butter).
Bringing a dog full-time into the facility “is something we had been talking about for a while,” said Galena Nursing’s Dedra Beetch. “The community voted yes to get a dog. So we were awfully excited.”
So was Jake.
And Kelly Johnson too. Johnson, JHS volunteer extraordinaire, said she was “absolutely thrilled” when Jake finally landed himself a permanent home.
“It was extremely hard not to keep him,” she told me via Facebook Messenger last week, describing Jake as a “perfect, perfect dog.”
Despite Johnson’s affections, Jake had sadly been overlooked time and time again by prospective owners during his stay at the shelter, mostly because he’s a senior, with an estimated age of between 5 and 7 years old. But his laid-back attitude and “a gentle soul” were perfect qualities Beetch and Jackie Noel, Galena Nursing’s director, were looking for.
They were going to foster Jake for a single night, but JHS officials encouraged them to keep Jake for a week’s stay, “just to make sure.” The week hadn’t even been completed before Galena Nursing officials were sure of their choice. Jake never set foot back inside the Joplin shelter. By the way, Jake was sponsored by Ron and Jacque McConnell, in memory of their beloved dogs.
I drove out Thursday to meet Jake, and he truly is a gentle and kind soul. I followed him around the building as he made his way from one resident to the next, stopping to nuzzle a hand or getting his ears scratched. There’s a bed for him in the corner of the television room, but I’m told he usually spends his nights curled up with various residents who invite him into their room for the night.
“We never know where we’ll find him in the mornings,” Noel said with a laugh.
The great thing about this entire situation is that Jake’s not tied up, crated or led around on a leash. He has free run of the facility — well, except through the front door, that is.
“I’m so glad the nursing home decided to do this,” wrote Tami Allen on the Galena Nursing’s Facebook page. “It gives people something to look forward to, a reason to get up out of bed and someone to love them unconditionally.”
Galena Nursing will also give some love back to the shelter, holding a treat-based fundraiser for JHS in the near future as well as looking to sponsor a JHS dog or cat on behalf of the facility and its residents in the next couple of weeks, Noel said.
In other JHS news, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Furry Fall Festival will be held at the shelter’s park behind the main facility, located at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
Festivities include: a best trick contest for dogs (1 p.m); the annual “Spooktacular” costume contest with prizes for both pets and their owners (2 p.m.); a pit bull kissing booth; lots of kids’ games, including the popular Weenie dog races (1:30 p.m.); and the Radical Race bounce house, along with face-painting, temporary tattoos and other activities.
Topping it all off, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be a trick-or-treat trail along the shelter’s Johnson walking trail, where “different treat stops” will be set up “and kids and their dogs can trick or treat the trail — it’s totally different; we’ve never done this before,” said Tianna Fisher, JHS’s shelter services manager.
Pineapple Bliss food truck and JHS Snack Shack will provide hamburgers and hot dogs.
“This is really a feel-good event, inviting the community out for a day of fun with their pets,” Fisher said. “It’s really about community involvement and having fun with our furry friends.”
Finally, a black-and-orange adoption event will kick off on Friday and run through Monday, Oct. 28, meaning all black- and orange-furred pets will be available for adoption for $20.
“Every chance we get to do something fun that involves the community, we try and take advantage of because the community does so much for us,” Fisher said. “It’s one of those things where we couldn’t do what we do on a daily basis without the support of local businesses and volunteers.”
Around other shelters:
• Golden Paw Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will be holding its own annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and will include a bake sale, pet costume contest and raffle/prizes. Check out its Facebook page for more information.
• For the entire month of October, all dogs are $45 and all black dogs are $35 at the Southeast Kansas Humane Society. Check out its Facebook for more information.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
