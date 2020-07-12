Kevin McClintock: Loving on my Odie, knowing that horrific day is drawing near

I found him at the foot of the bed at 2 in the morning, a white spot in the darkness.
He was on his side. He wasn’t moving. For a minute, I thought the moment I’d been dreading for a long, long time had arrived. I immediately felt this nauseous slide in the pit of my stomach as I dropped down next to him. My beloved Odie, my shadow and constant companion for last six years, had just passed away.
When I reached down to touch him, he suddenly jerked awake. All I could do at that moment was hug the big lug, smiling from relief as he began giving me that famed “Beagle grunt.” (For all you hound owners out there, you know exactly what I’m talking about, a sound that you’ll always remember and cherish.) The two of us just sat there for a spell, at the foot of the bed in the dark of the night, waiting for the heart inside my chest to calm down a bit.
I then quietly tried to coax him to his feet so I could take him outside to pee. It was a struggle, and he didn’t want to do it. Still, I knew he had to go. We’ve been doing this drill far too long now — it was muscle memory at this point. But he’d reached the age where he could no longer reliably hold his bladder for eight or more hours. And by now, this trip outside had become routine — we’d thread our way through the dark living room and out to the back porch. I would lean against the railing, yawning, peering up at the stars while he did his thing beneath the nearby tree.
This particular morning, however, he wasn’t having it. So I gently picked him up and walked him through the house to the back door. He weighs around 60 pounds or so, but he’s an easy weight to lug about — a familiar weight. Outside, I gently placed him on his feet. Instead of staring up at the stars like normal, I watched Odie instead, sad eyes and all. I don’t know how many more nights like this the two of us will have together.
It reminded me of John Unger and his dog Schoep, who became an internet sensation three years ago when a photographer snapped pictures of him swimming on his back, while his sick dog slept on his chest in the warm waters of Lake Superior.
I tend to carry Odie around more and more these days, due mostly to his arthritis. I wish there was a nearby pool or lake I could lay Odie in to help ease his joint pains, but there isn’t. So I lift him, and carry him around, as much as I can — boosting him up into our bed at night or up onto the couch on weekends where I can catch a few hours of TV. We both love those moments on Saturday mornings when Katy and the pets elsewhere in the house are still fast asleep. It’s our time together, our bonding time.
I originally didn’t want to have anything to do with Odie. We adopted him from the Joplin Humane Society after my beloved beagle, Lady, had to be euthanized after an accident in our kitchen where I fell on top of her and tore the muscles in her back leg, rendering it useless. I have beaten myself up over this — emotionally and mentally — ever since. By the time Odie came along, I was still mourning Lady, and I’d swore to everyone around me that I would never allow myself to become as close to a dog as I had been with Lady.
Famous last words, as it would turn out. Literally a week after I’d declared this solemn oath with raised fist, Odie and I were curled up together on the living room couch. It just kinda happened. Organically, you could say. Later, he would sleep on the floor on my side of the bed, snoring, ignoring his own dog bed we’d spent good money on. And when we got a king-sized bed, he slept at the foot of the bed at my feet. He would follow me wherever I went. Howl when I came home. Curl up next to me on the floor. Pine for me when I would leave the hour or head upstairs, usually sitting patiently at the foot of the stairs for my return. See, he’d chosen me to be his human. That’s the part of the equation I hadn’t counted on. It wasn’t my decision. It was his. And that, as they say, was that.
Every dog you own and love has a unique place in your heart, for each one is completely different from all others when it comes to personality and goofy traits. So yes, I’m already carving out a nice, sizable area for Odie, anticipating that dreaded moment when my boy is sitting at the foot of the bed in the middle of the night and doesn’t stir awake when I gently touch him.
It’s coming, Lord knows. And I’m mentally preparing for it — as best I can, that is. It’s why I lift him and carry him about like I do, rub and hug and coo to him every chance I get, make sure one of my legs is constantly pressed against him for weighty reassurance because he absolutely craves body contact.
Because, let’s face it folks — there will come a time when I won’t be able to do any of these things with him. And it’s during these moments that you realize how precious and sacred a relationship with a dog can truly be.
I love you, Odie. And I’ll always be here for you. And when that time comes, hopefully some day far away, just know that we’ll be together in a much better place in the not too distant future. A special place somewhere up there in the clouds where I’ll not only be able to see and hug you, but Lady too. And Velvet and Bobo and Nemo and Mitts and Tansy.
You better believe, beyond a shadow of a doubt, I’ll be looking forward to that very special day.
