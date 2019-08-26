Kevin McClintock: Low-cost vaccine clinic announced

I was sitting in the Joplin Humane Society’s lobby, waiting to learn details about an upcoming clinic, when she first caught my eye.
Long, dark legs. Large, lively eyes. Gorgeous voice. I literally couldn’t take my eyes off her.
We traded eyes. She spoke. I spoke.
Finally, I approached her. I wanted to know her name.
Shine. Her name was Shine.
She was a slick-furred, midnight-black cat — an absolute beauty. Skinny too. Both the sleekness of her coat and her thin body topped off by a big-eared head reminded me so much of Luna, our black cat who now lives happily with my stepdaughter in Kansas City. She looked, acted and sounded just like Luna does. Spoke loudly like Luna.
Even rubbed her left cheek (never the right one) against the tip of my forefinger just like Luna likes to do.
As I read her information card at the top of her paddock, I froze. Listed as the reason why she was now living at the shelter were the words “owner surrender.”
Now, I’m sure that’s common shelter phrase for a cat who is willingly given up to a shelter, but it was just the finality of those words that struck me cold.
My eyes kept ping-ponging between the card and the cat. Disregarding another sign asking for people not to poke fingers inside paddocks, I started giving Shine some attention and love. And she soaked it up like a sponge.
It’s times like this when I have to shake my head in admiration for all the paid employees and volunteers of the JHS and all the other shelters out there for their ability to show empathy and sympathy to the animals they care for and somehow bury the apathy that no doubt builds up on the inside concerning the circumstances that forces a sweet cat such as Shine to find her way to a JHS paddock.
The good news is between now and next Monday, all cats inside the shelter will have their adoption fees slashed to just $10. I would absolutely love to see one of you loyal readers of this column to swing by the shelter this week and spring her from her paddock. It would absolutely make my day.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 14, JHS will host its annual fall low-cost vaccine clinic at the shelter, 140 E. Emperor Lane.
“It’s extremely important for people to get their pets vaccinated to prevent them from getting feline distemper or rabies — yes, it’s a real disease,” said Tianna Fisher, shelter services manager.
Dog vaccinations against various viruses such as rabies ($10) and canine distemper ($10) and diseases such as Bordetella ($10) as well as heartworm tests ($13) and heartworm preventative plus ($20).
Cat vaccinations include rabies ($10), feline distemper ($10) and feline immunodeficiency virus vaccination and test ($15).
Other services include a general dewormer ($5), flea preventative ($12) and SmartTag microchip insertion ($20).
Past clinics have averaged between 100 to 125 pet owners. There will be a short wait as workers try to process as many animals as possible, she said.
No appointment is necessary, and services will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Dogs must be on a leash or in a carrier; all cats must be in a carrier. Only cash or credit cards will be accepted for payment.
“I get it; people are busy,” Fisher said. “But here’s an opportunity to help this community out and to help them keep their animals happy and healthy.”
I wanted to give Rosemary Lehar, of Neosho, a quick shoutout here for her kind, handwritten card she sent to me the other day. Like I’ve written about time and time again in this column, she can’t understand why owners dump their pets and why they don’t get them spayed or neutered. It’s a great question to which a lot of people smarter than myself don’t have the answer.
Thankfully, Lehar turned a sad situation into several soulmates. It seems someone dumped a mama cat across the street from her house a year ago. That mama cat had a litter of five kittens. Lehar immediately took them in and raised them. Today, she is the proud of owner of Mama and two from the litter, Blackie and Tiger. The cats love to climb her chain link fence when she calls to them, and her cocker spaniel loves to “rub noses” with the cats.
Lehar proves once again one of my all-time favorite sayings: “Every (dark) cloud has a silver lining.”
Keep reading and adopting from shelters!
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.