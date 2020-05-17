Kevin McClintock: Mom, cute pups soon available for adoption

Ada, Allie, Alyssa, Amber, Ana, Andy, Archer, Aurora, Austin and Averi.
These are the names of 10 very cute puppies that will soon be available for adoption at Joplin’s Golden Paw Animal Rescue.
Five weeks ago, a full-blooded bluetick coonhound — Amelia — wandered into the yard owned by a Neosho couple; the dog was scared, malnourished and full of belly. I can only assume she’d been dumped by her former owners.
The poor gal was seeking help because, not long after, she gave birth to a litter of 10 puppies. The couple cared for the 11 dogs for a few days before they reached a point “when they didn’t know what to do with them,” said the shelter’s Lexi Prado.
So, as the staff at Golden Paw is wont to do, they took in the family and have cared for them ever since. Because the shelter is limited on the number of foster homes it has access to, Prado and her staff were faced with an “all hands on deck” situation.
“Everybody kept their eyes on the puppies,” Prado said, because “puppies in a shelter is a lot of extra work. We give them food constantly and lots and lots of extra care.”
They spent time not only feeding them but cleaning up messes, as well. “Puppies poop all the time. They’re like human babies. They sleep, they eat, they poop.”
They also play, which is what they were doing when I met them for pictures. Staying near their mother, they looked interested in me but hung back, probably because many of the other dogs in their kennels were causing quite a racket. At one point, Momma decided to add her voice to the fray. It was the traditional hound bray, and it brought a big grin to my face. It reminded me of my beloved beagle, Lady, who died several years ago.
“Gotta love that sound,” I said to Prado, as the howling bark filled the kennel.
The good news is, in a couple of weeks both Momma and the babes will be ready for adoption. Applications are being taken now on the shelter’s website, www.goldenpawrescue.com.
“The puppies are receiving their first shots, and they’ll be ready to go home in three weeks,” Prado said.
At one time, Golden Paw was caring for five litters of puppies, including Amelia’s 10 pups — which explains why all the pups were given “A” names. Earlier this year, they were caring for 50-plus animals. Thankfully, the others found homes. Now, it’s Amelia and her brood’s turn.
I was happy to hear that, during my interview with Prado, a mother and daughter mentioned how cute two pups were — Austin and Avery — as they exited the shelter. Already, the little guys and gals are getting looks from prospective owners. Prado said owners have put down deposits on two of the pups, so eight are still available for adoptions.
Amelia is described a “sweetheart,” Prado said, while the pups display a smattering of black, brown and white markings across the face, head and back, along with the trademark “chocolate chip” markings up and down the front legs and chest.
There used to be defined puppy and kitten seasons, but that is changing. In fact, Golden Paw is currently caring for seven cat mothers and their litters of kittens.
“What we’re finding is that puppy season is lasting longer and longer — puppy and kitten seasons both. It used to be kind of just in the spring, but at this point in the time, it lasts all year long.”
Which is why spaying and neutering are paramount now, along with owners who are responsible with their four-legged charges.
Details: For more information about Amelia and her pups, or any of the other dogs and cats currently calling the shelter home, call Prado at 417-623-0842 or visit the shelter at 2300 N. Main St. in Joplin.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
