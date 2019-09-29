Kevin McClintock: Neosho no-kill shelter wins state award

In an environment where the ups go hand in hand with the downs on an almost daily basis, a local animal shelter received an uplifting perk earlier this month.
The Faithful Friends Animals Advocates adoption center, a no-kill shelter that opened to the public just outside Neosho in 2015, was named the 2019 Shelter of the Year by the Missouri Animal Control Association earlier this month.
“It’s exciting,” said Nicole Porter, FFAA’s director. Members of the shelter, including Porter, received the award during an award ceremony held in mid-September in Camdenton. “We didn’t know about it until (MACA officials) called us to tell us we’d won.”
This award is usually granted to a Missouri-based shelter that is “improving the quality and quantity of life for companion animals in their care.” In their eyes, FFAA has certainly done that, primarily with its success with increasing the number of dogs and cats workers care for at the shelter as well as increasing the number of future pets they’ve managed to adopt out to the public.
“We have taken in 300 more than last year,” Porter said. “They were impressed by that, by our growth.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the shelter had found new homes for 537 dogs and cats, a pace that will have it finish the year with more than 700 adoptions. Last year’s end total was 423, she said.
Last year’s award winner was the City of Republic Animal Control shelter, according to the MACA web site.
While the organization centers around improving the animal control officer industry, Porter said those officers and city- and county-based shelters often work hand in hand.
“They understand what we do,” Porter said. In a lot of instances, “animal control officers bring animals to our shelter.”
During a time when an unexpected cat boom has hit the area, the daily grind is — well, a grind, on top of the horrific news out of Neosho about an animal abuse case involving a pet beagle — “I keep saying nothing will shock me, and then I’m shocked by what people can do,” Porter said — receiving this award has been a boost to everyone’s spirits.
“The best thing for us is that it has given all of us a boost,” she said, “the staff, the board and the volunteers.”
The shelter has been open for four years; it was a longtime dream for other animal advocates in the Neosho area, including Karol Mayer and Leanna Williams. It started out as a group of like-minded individuals who shared the belief that all animals deserve the chance at a good, loving home. Formed during an informal meeting around Williams’ dining room table in May 2008, the group at first wanted to bring some love, care and attention to the critters at the Neosho animal shelter. The group managed to rehome more than 2000 animals between 2008 and 2015, when the no-kill shelter was finally established.
Mayer, now an FFAA volunteer, said she’s thrilled for their “little group.”
“I was hoping it was a monetary award,” she said, “but knew what an absolute honor it (is) because we are not the biggest no-kill shelter in the state.
“We still always need more,” she said, especially volunteers, “and always are asking for donations. It takes a village, not just one person, for this to be successful. If we could afford it, we would do education about spaying and neutering to the younger generations. They are the ones who can make a difference.”
