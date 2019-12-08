Kevin McClintock: Neosho woman saves and advocates for abandoned shepherd momma

For those of you who find a stray dog on the side of the road and don’t transport it to a local shelter for fear the animal will be “put down,” you need to be educated, plain and simple.
There are a number of no-kill shelters in our area ready to care for and foster a lost, terrified dog. Only if a dog or cat is too sick or injured to be properly treated will it be euthanized. Even if you’re forced to take a dog to a so-called kill shelter, the folks at these places will do whatever they can — even contacting no-kill shelters for transport and sheltering — to save a dog’s life. They have the welfare of the animals they treat foremost in mind.
Shelters are staffed with people trained to care for animals, to help relieve their stress or to nurse them back to health. A shelter is a much better option for a stranded or abandoned animal than leaving it to fend for itself — or attempting to “sell” an animal online, using sites such as Craigslist. Internet shopping is for shoes, not pets. People who purchase their pet online only help fuel the operation of illegal puppy mills that run rampant in the Show-Me State.
“Criminals easily prey on people who just want the pet to go to a ‘good home,’” said Nicole Porter, Faithful Friend Animal Advocates manager. “They know that you’re pressed for time and probably desperate. They rely on that raw emotion and will do their best to convince you they’ll be the perfect family for your dog. These dogs are often used for bait training and fighting dogs or even worse things. It’s in the owner’s best interest to seek help from a shelter or rescue.
“I know our area shelters are often full, but there are many breed-specific rescues that can help. Also, it helps to be a responsible pet owner. Know your situation. If you know you are going to be moving soon, do not get a pet in case your next landlord won’t allow pets. We have anywhere from five to 20 calls a week from people who are moving and can’t take their pets with them.”
Neosho resident Cynthia Evans Leibbrand faced a similar situation when she came across an abandoned dog. Thankfully, she knew what to do.
The company Leibbrand worked for recently purchased some property. That property, she discovered, came with a very scared, very lonely, very hungry and very pregnant dog.
The previous owners, she said sarcastically, “evidently forgot that they had a dog, leaving her to fend for herself. She was on her own for eight months.”
When I heard this, I had to shake my head. It brings up so many questions, but the biggest is: Why even own a pet if you’re going to treat it like some rusty tool that’s tossed aside when no longer needed?
“During this time,” Leibbrand continued, “my company’s previous HR lady was feeding (the dog) until she left the company in March. I was at a company business meeting and heard about (the sad situation) and that some of the guys at work were trying to get rid of the ‘mean’ dog.”
The dog, later named Maizee, wasn’t a mean dog, Leibbrand said. She was in self-preservation mode from being abused.
“I talked to my CFO and asked him to let me have a chance to find her a home. I had to gain her trust, so I started with treats and would feed and water her every day at the house that she refused to leave.”
A month later, Maizee had a litter of seven puppies. That’s when Leibbrand decided she had to act.
“I brought her and the puppies to my house and found homes for the puppies” with people she knew she could trust who would give the pups great homes. She had fallen in love with Maizee, she continued, “and was hoping she and my dogs would get along. But my very alpha female German Shepherd would not have it. I was worried that one of them would get hurt. I was so broken hearted over it but knew that I had to try to find her another home. I went and talked to the wonderful staff at FFAA, and they made me feel so much better about her future and assured me that they would find her a family that is perfect for her.”
FFAA’s adoption standards are some of the most stringent in the area — $100 for dogs 6 months or older or $120 for puppies, and application approval prior to adoption — all of this is a very good thing. When a dog is adopted from FFAA, you know they are going to a family who really wants their newest member.
Maizee, Leibbrand said, “has been there a couple of months now, (and) I go by with treats and I love on her almost every day, and she is doing great.” However, “she is ready for her forever home.”
Maizee is an adult shepherd, who is spayed and updated on shots and house trained. She’s a little shy at first, but once you get to know her, she’ll demand belly rubs. She’s not good with cats or other dogs, so she would make a perfect house-only pet.
Does anyone have room in their hearts and home for this gorgeous girl? If so, please contact FFAA by calling 417-592-2512 or by visiting them at 11281 E. Highway 86 in Neosho.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.