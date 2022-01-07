It was violent and bloody — the first R-rated movie I’d seen in my life — and I was head-over-heels in love. We’re talking 1982’s “Conan the Barbarian,” and at the age of 11 I’d never seen anything quite like it in my life.
The swords and shields, the gritty, realistic landscape and Basil Poledouris’ award-winning soundtrack: Robert E. Howard’s creation on the silver screen, portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger, simply overwhelmed me, even overshadowing my geeky love for “Star Wars.”
I was glued to my seat inside Joplin’s now-defunct Eastgate 5, eyes riveted on the action — that bloody, bloody action — onscreen. The only time I physically moved occurred when a sexual situation was about to occur, in which my dad hurriedly handed me a few quarters to go play Pac-Man out in the lobby. He didn’t seem to mind all the decapitations and disembowelments, however, and God love him for it. That movie helped ignite in me a love for fantasy literature, specifically the sword and sorcery genre, that’s never quite left me.
Days later, I was out in the backyard, plastic sword in hand, swinging it at imaginary foes, just like Conan would do. Within the year I would be playing Dungeons & Dragons — not surprisingly, the first character I rolled up was a fighter named Conan. I also sought out and began reading anything I could get my hands on concerning the big Cimmerian barbarian.
I’d been reading fantasy long before I watched the "Conan" movie, of course; I just didn’t realize what I’d been reading at the time wasn’t sword and sorcery fantasy. Rather, it was high fantasy — Terry Brooks’ “Sword of Shannara,” novel, for example, or C.S. Lewis’ “Narnia” series or Lloyd Alexander’s “Prydain” series. Even the D&D-inspired books I ravenously read during the early 1980s were examples of high fantasy — the various "Forgotten Realms" books and the popular "Dragonlance" series.
To clarify, high (or epic) fantasy usually involves multiple heroes, written from multiple viewpoints, in which a great evil must be confronted and vanquished — often spanning multiple books. Think J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterpiece, for example, or George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Fire and Ice.”
On the other hand, sword and sorcery (or heroic fantasy), focuses on one or two characters and their personal battles and adventures; they aren’t, or could care less about, involving themselves in world-endangering matter, such as carrying an evil ring across Middle Earth to a volcano in Mordor. Rather, they focus on enacting revenge on someone for a wrongdoing ("Conan"), or surviving and amassing fortune inside a dangerous city ("Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser").
With "Conan," I began reading the Lancer/Ace paperbacks with their Frank Frazetta covers, which included all of Howard’s original stories as well as many new stories penned by L. Sprague de Camp, Lin Carter and other writers. After reading the pastiche Conan novels — as well as the Marvel comics and the groundbreaking “The Savage Sword of Conan” magazine — I found my way to other S&S authors: Fritz Leiber’s "Fafhrd and Gray Mouser" duo; Karl Edward Wagner’s immortal Kane; Michael Moorcock’s albino "Eternal Champion Elric"; Gardner Fox’s "Kothar and Kyrik" barbarians; John Jakes’ "Brak the Barbarian"; Lin Carter’s "Thongor the Barbarian";Robert Lynn Asprin’s “Thieves’ World” anthologies; James Silke's "Death Dealer" novels; Keith Taylor's underrated "Bard" series; C.L. Moore’s "Jirel of Joiry" (the first female S&S character); and the mighty "Imaro," the first Black S&S protagonist written by Black novelist Charles Saunders.
Up until recently the S&S genre was buried six feet under, partly put to pasture by some rather atrocious S&S-themed fantasy movies churned out during the mid-1980s (Hey, “Red Sonja,” I’m looking at you). Thankfully, sword and sorcery is making a comeback; surprisingly, it is being written by today's top high fantasy writers: Joe Abercrombie, Steven Erikson and Scott Lynch. Heck, even George R.R. Martin has written traditional S&S fiction with his popular “Dunk and Egg” novellas.
If you want to read any of these writers, you can find most of their work on Kindle or purchase physical copies from Amazon.com and Ebay.com. I would beg you to begin your S&S journey with the best of the lot — Robert E. Howard's "Conan the Barbarian." You can purchase every single one of his Conan stories (21 written; 17 published) and his lone novel ("Hour of the Dragon") for $1.99 on Kindle — an absolute steal. For an additional dollar, you can download all of Howard's fictional fantasy characters — "Conan," "Solomon Kane," "Kull of Atlantis" and "Bran Mak Morn," among others.
Give it a try, if you like this type of fantasy literature — particularly if you loved the ’82 “Conan the Barbarian.” You won’t be disappointed.
