Kevin McClintock: Overprotective pooch needs forever home

It’s one of my rules when I visit a local shelter that I always ask shelter officials to choose a dog or cat for me to profile, simply because they’re around these boys and girls every day and know their personalities and backstories. There’s almost always a short pause or two as they mentally rifle through various names and faces before landing on one or two — or more — that will likely generate interest among you, the readers of this column.
But there was absolutely no hesitation on the part of Nicole Porter, the manager of Faithful Friends Animal Advocates, on this matter Thursday afternoon. It would be a dog named Guinness, she told me.
Here’s the deal: Guinness has been adopted from the shelter four times. And four times he’s been brought back to the no-kill shelter. Now, here’s where I need to be delicate. None of the four families who adopted Guinness were in the wrong because they did what they did; they loved Guinness and desperately wanted the relationship to work. One family kept Guinness for nearly a year before the family was forced to return him to FFAA. There are bad animal owners out there, Lord knows. But these four families aren’t among them — far from it, in fact.
This isn’t Guinness’ fault, either. He’s not mean-spirited. He’s not violently aggressive. He doesn’t make messes on shag carpet in the middle of the night or chew expensive furniture into heaps of dust and feathers. He’s just — protective I guess is the best word.
Guinness arrived at the Neosho shelter along with his brother as puppies, found as strays. His brother was adopted out and, according to Porter, has been a perfect dog. He’s never been brought back. And during his stays at the shelter, Guinness has been perfect too. But something changes in his behavior when he’s adopted out to a home.
“When he gets into a home, and he finds his family, that family are his people,” Porter said. Think of it as an overstimulated protective/possessive attitude. “But no one else is allowed inside the house. Even the people who are friends or the family or family members like sons or daughters-in-laws,” are looked upon as threats to the home’s family by Guinness. “He’s never attacked anyone, but he goes down low on his haunches and he really crazy barks. He can be scary when he does that.”
“We’ve tried normal training here in the center, but the problem is he doesn’t do that (behavior) when he’s here because there are so many people coming and going, he doesn’t know who his people are, so he doesn’t become possessive of us,” Porter said. It only happens when he’s introduced to a small nucleus of humans who he believes needs his undivided attention and protection.
Guinness is listed as a Doberman Pinscher, but Porter thinks there’s also some Lab and greyhound mixed into his blood. He’s 4 years old and weighs around 50 pounds. He is neutered, updated on his shots, house-trained, good with basic commands and loves to pal around with other dogs. He’s not good, however, with cats.
The good news is Guinness finds himself a guest at a no-kill shelter, with FFAA officials willing to go that extra mile to help him find his forever home.
“I think a lot of other shelters would have, by this point, either tried to transport him or, unfortunately, euthanize him.”
But doing that just isn’t in FFAA’s official DNA. At some point, Guinness will receive extensive behavior training by head animal trainer Bri Rice of the Joplin-based Lead Your Dogs, thanks to a successful shelter fundraiser that collected enough money to cover the costs. The bad news? None of this can happen until someone comes forward to either adopt or foster Guinness. Simply because Rice will want to work with Guinness and his new family together, as one unit.
With that in mind, it will take a very loving and patient family to bring Guinness into their lives and home. But then again, Guinness is a very sweet and loving dog who is yearning for a quiet home with minimal visitors and, in an ultimate world, lots of acreage for her to burn off all that extra energy.
“We all love him. We cry over him, because we care for him so much. He just melts in with you and wants to be cuddled. He’s such a couch potato. And something about the way he looks at you — he just loves people.”
If you want to adopt Guinness or any of the wonderful dogs and cats found there, call 417-592-2512, visit its Facebook page or go to the shelter at 11281 State Highway 86 in Neosho.
