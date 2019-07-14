It’s the same old song and dance — an area shelter has found itself stuffed to the gills with unwanted former pets. The latest victim? The Southeast Kansas Humane Society in Pittsburg, Kansas.
“We’re at full capacity,” said manager Shamber Hubbard.
As of the time of this writing, a tiny Chihuahua had been dumped by an uncaring owner out on the road in front of the shelter, which is located 485 E. 560th Ave. Though SEK officials continue to coax the little dog over to them, Hubbard said it won’t dare come near them.
“(He or she) is running up and down the ditch out there. People keep calling us and saying, ‘Do you know you have a dog out there?’ and we tell them, ‘Yeah, we’re trying (to catch it).’”
After leaving the shelter on Thursday, I stopped to search for the dog for a good 20 minutes or so but couldn’t find hide nor hair. Thankfully, because of the recent rains, there’s plenty of water lying about. In situations such as this, you have to be thankful for the small things. The dumped Chihuahua has simply served as an exclamation point for what has already turned out to be a demoralizing summer for SEK shelter officials and volunteers.
“It’s been a rough, rough summer already,” Hubbard admitted.
Over the past month or so, the shelter has received dogs and cats from all types of places and situations: owner surrender, animal control and, yes, pets kicked from car doors near the shelter. Days earlier, a dumped mama and her litter of newborns, with nearby food and water, had been discovered and brought to the shelter, thankfully, by a good Samaritan.
Right now, the shelter is at its peak capacity: 60 cats and 90 dogs. Worse, there’s a waiting list — described by Hubbard as a “thick list” — of area residents who are requesting to bring abandoned animals they’ve found on their property to the shelter.
“How thick?” I asked Hubbard. “We talking 20-deep?”
“More than that,” Hubbard said. “And some people have multiple animals, like some have nine dogs. Not puppies but dogs.”
These folks are placed on the waiting list, and they are asked to contact the shelter every few days to once a week, just to let the shelter know they are still hoping to place the animals. Hubbard said they also give these good Samarians several numbers to call, including area shelters and rescues, both local and online.
“We give them as many options as we can,” Hubbard said.
The animals they do accept are often in need of medical attention.
“With all these animals in need, the medical bills steadily get larger,” said a post on the shelter’s Facebook page. “Just think about the cost of medical care for your pet and then imagine multiplying that by 140 animals. Some of those animals in need of a lot more than just basic care.”
Adoptions typically slow down around July or August because people are on vacation and nobody wants to brave the heat to train a dog, she said, before it picks up as the temperatures cool off.
“But this year,” she continued, “it’s just really hitting us hard.”
To help speed up adoptions and to create new vacancies for the poor folks on that waiting list, all adoptions for the month of July has been reduced: $45 for dogs and just $25 for cats. Black dogs older than 6 months are $35.
“It would help if (owners) spayed and neutered and were just more responsible. Find a vet, find a trainer, do what it takes to solve the issue that you have with your pet. There are legitimate reasons why people bring a pet in here, but sometimes there are options they could pursue if they really wanted to.
“But dumping is no excuse,” Hubbard continued. “Absolutely no excuse. We’ll find a dog dumped out here that it’s a perfect dog, you know? We just don’t know why they’ve (been abandoned). What was the reason why they had to dump that dog out here?”
Which is why the SEK shelter — heck, all the area shelters — are in constant need of monetary donations. To help donate to the SEK shelter, click on the link found on their Facebook page or mail a check to P.O. Box 783, Pittsburg, KS, 67762.
