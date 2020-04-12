Kevin McClintock: Plenty of animals, like Dory, are in need of a temporary foster home

I could tell right away that Dory was stressed. Hiding beneath her bed in the corner of paddock, trying to ignore the excited barks of nearby dogs, Dory was curled up in a defensive posture when I got down on my hands and knees to photograph her.
This domestic shorthair female, aged somewhere between 7 months and a year, is an extremely playful and affectionate indoor cat who is in search of a foster home. And maybe something more than that.
“She is looking for a great place to hang out while we are currently staying at home during these trying times,” said Tianna Fisher, shelter services manager for the Joplin Humane Society. “And who knows? That (foster home) may turn into her forever home.”
The area’s largest animal shelter is closed to the public with no adoptions taking place at this time because of the city’s stay-at-home order.
“We want to do our part to help flatten the curve,” Fisher said. “The last thing we want is somebody to get sick. If we don’t have the people here to take care of the animals, who’s going to take care of them? That’s our big thing.”
But those animals are still finding new venues to escape to, primarily thanks to a record number of local families and individuals who have stepped up to perform foster parental duties.
“Getting foster parents to help with the animals has been an absolute blessing to us,” she said. “We’re just very thankful for everyone’s support in helping us to not only get these animals into (temporary) homes, but to help keep our community healthy.”
Currently, 129 dogs and cats are basking in the glory of foster homes, enjoying life away from the shelter. Forty more shelter animals are waiting to go to homes.
And if somebody is interested in becoming a member of the shelter’s foster program, “the best thing they can do is call. We are in the office, just limited hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). So we encourage them to leave their name and their phone number, and we will call them back, but it may take a little bit longer than normal.”
And should a foster parent fall in love with the foster and decide to make the animal a permanent part of their family?
Fisher just grinned.
“Our ultimate goal is for every pet to have a family.”
If you’re interested in fostering Dory or any of the animals at the shelter, call 417-623-3642.
