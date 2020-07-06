Kevin McClintock: Post-celebration fireworks and summer heat can put stress on our pets

It’s been a long weekend at the McClintock household. I’m glad the July Fourth celebrations have come to a close, though we all know the things that go boom in the night will continue for another week or so.
And my dog Odie is thankful too. The poor guy has probably lost 5 pounds from all the shivering he’s done over the past four days and nights. As I look at him now, he’s dripping with anxiety. Poor guy. I do the same during tornado season.
Each year, and this year was no exception, I go out of my way to ensure Independence Day celebrations are kept to a minimum. I even go as far as turning on a box fan in whatever room Odie is in to help muffle the sounds of the detonating ordnance outdoors.
Odie is scared of everything. It’s just his nature. Amusingly, any little noise will cause him to bolt for the safety of an upstairs bedroom. Sneezes absolutely terrify him. When one of us coughs, he high-tails it out of the room. Heck, one time Katy opened a refrigerator door, and that was enough to cause him to burn rubber.
But we’re lucky that Odie is an indoor dog. For outdoor dogs, I’m sure it’s hard to shy away from a chaotic celebration taking place above their heads.
Which is why more dogs and cats go missing every year on July Fourth than at any other day of the year. Animals have more sensitive hearing then people do, so noises that are loud to us are increased for our pets. The noise becomes too overwhelming, and they are unsure of what is happening. That causes the stress.
According to Nationwide, the nation’s largest provider of health insurance, some common Fourth of July-related dog injuries can cost hundreds of dollars to treat, including firework burns (average vet bill is $175); heat stroke ($557); lacerations from dogs shattering glass doors, windows or wooden doors in their desire to escape the sounds of exploding fireworks ($346); or panicking, running out into the road and getting hit by a vehicle ($401).
So keep an eye on your outdoor pets. And if they wind up missing? Don’t panic. Always call your local shelter or check out its Facebook page. All of our shelters do an absolutely wonderful job displaying pictures of stray dogs and cats that have come into their possession — they are held in a special area for their owners to come and get them.
Here are some recommendations to remember when detonating fireworks, whether it’s Independence Day, New Year’s Eve or hopefully a second straight Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory:
• Make sure pets have plenty of water. Panicked panting can make dogs quite thirsty. This is also a great idea to help them cope with the summer heat. A reminder, a weekend forecast of heat and humidity for much of the Four-State Area has local medical personnel advising area residents and pet owners to take heed of their surroundings and physical conditions.
• All pets, even those kept indoors full-time, should always wear collars with ID tags.
• Never use fireworks around pets. Aside from potential burns and mental trauma, even unused fireworks can pose a danger. Many types contain potentially toxic substances, including potassium nitrate, arsenic and other heavy metals.
• If you do have a rare dog who isn’t spooked by fireworks, you still have to take additional precautions against both the heat and food leftovers, which are common during Fourth of July celebrations. Dogs can be easily susceptible to heat stroke, so make sure they have plenty of shade or access to an air-conditioned room (if you own a dog and provide neither, you should not own a dog). Also, dogs can get sick and even die by eating chocolate or sharp-edged chips or by drinking alcoholic beverages. If the latter is ingested, a dog or cat could easily slip into a coma and die. Be smart.
• It’s one of those no-brainer, commonsense things, but never lather on sunscreen or spray insect repellent on your pet unless it’s specifically designed for him. Ingestion of sunscreen products can result in drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst and lethargy. The misuse of insect repellent that contains DEET can lead to neurological problems.
