There are some movies — some really great movies, I might add — that I can no longer stomach watching based solely on the fact that they show animals dying on screen.
Who hasn’t spilled tears at the end of the 1957 classic “Old Yeller,” when the lab retriever/mastiff mix is bitten by a rabid wolf and has to be put down by the grieving Travis? And then there’s Bambi’s mother, when the folks at Disney decided to show the harsh realities of life and death in cartoon fashion to untold generations of young and impressionable children.
The death of Artax, the noble horse in “The NeverEnding Story,” really yanked at the old blood pumper.
As I grew into a young adult, the empathetic feelings I’d always felt toward animals never really left me. If anything, they grew stronger. Because of this, a number of on-screen animal deaths has stayed with me throughout the years.
Four in particular immediately come to mind. The Ashton Kutcher movie “The Butterfly Effect” is one such film, where a dog is tied up in a bag and set on fire. It’s horrifying to watch and listen to, and I refuse to watch that scene (or movie) even today. Then there’s “Dances With Wolves,” the Oscar-winning film that shows the shy Two Socks shot and killed (thankfully off camera) by callous U.S. Cavalry soldiers. Third, there’s Samantha — dear, dear Samantha — the German shepherd from the Will Smith remake of “I Am Legend,” whose death is so absolutely gut-wrenching that it’s the only time I can ever remember wiping away actual tears in the darkness of a movie theater.
Finally, there’s the 1987 film “Project X.” The film centers around the relationship between an Air Force pilot (Matthew Broderick) and a chimpanzee named Virgil. If you’ve seen the film, you can’t help but fall in love with Virgil and his noble face and features, as he’s trained to pilot one-way nuclear missions against the former Soviet Union.
Ironically, while the movie’s goal was to spotlight the U.S. military’s unethical programs involving animals, the film itself came under a sizable animal cruelty controversy.
Led by Bob Barker of “The Price is Right” fame, activists alleged that the chimpanzee actors were beaten with sticks by a few animal trainers during the making of the film. An investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Animal Regulations recommended charges be filed against some of these trainers, but everything eventually wound up in courts and a settlement was reached soon after that.
Now, with the exception of the latter film, you can at least go to bed at night feeling safe in the fact that every single one of these animals survived the filming process safe and sound and that their deaths on film, no matter how sad or horrifying, was simply the stuff of make-believe movie magic.
But it hasn’t always been this way. There have been films — both domestic and foreign — that show real-life animal cruelty acts right up there on strips of celluloid.
Probably the most famous one — the one that sparked a nationwide outrage and a subsequent animal protection movement — was the 1939 movie “Jesse James.” Really, this is a more-than-decent film, and it probably would have been the highest grossing movie of the year if it hadn’t been for two other rival films: “Gone With the Wind” and “The Wizard of Oz.”
The movie will forever be linked to our area because of the fact that a good majority of the film was shot in and around Pineville, with the town’s historic courthouse featured prominently in the film. In fact, as an homage to the film, residents to this day celebrate “Jesse James Days,” and there are still pictures available on the internet showing the movie’s two main stars, Tyrone Power and Henry Fonda, relaxing on the Elk River in nearby Noel.
But a dark cloud still hovers over this movie all these many years later. During a climatic chase at the 1:27:35 mark in the movie, two horses and their riders plunge from a 70-foot-high cliff. It’s actually just one shot — nicely edited to make it appear that two horses and two men are risking life and limb to escape an approaching armed posse. Sadly, the horse you see falling is no fake. It’s the real McCoy.
Because the movie is free to watch in its entirety on YouTube, I was able to study this particular scene about a dozen times. Clearly, you can see the poor horse moving as it falls through the air. And you physically wince when the beast hits the water with a huge splash — on its left side, no less.
Now, from what I was able to gather, the horse refused to voluntarily make the initial jump at full speed. So the filmmakers roughhoused the horse onto what is called a tilt chute (it’s similar to my bar stool at home; when one of the cats jumps onto it, we tilt the stool over and the cat slides right back off). With cameras rolling and the slippery platform tilted, there was no place for the poor horse to go but down, down, down. The horse broke its back on impact and had to be put down.
But did the horse die? According to the biography of legendary film producer Darryl F. Zanuck, a platform had been built a short distance below the cliff’s lip, and allegedly, the horse made a soft and safe landing. However, as I stated above, I never saw a jump cut during the horse’s fall from the top of the cliff to splashdown. So it is my personal opinion that Zanuck said that simply to cover his tracks.
Thankfully, the horse’s death wasn’t in vain. The American Humane Association shifted its considerable attention to Hollywood movie sets. Today, the organization is best known for its trademarked certification: “No animals were harmed in the making of this film,” which appears at the end credits of a film or television show.
Sadly, this organization does not have jurisdiction over foreign productions.
One of the most horrific examples of animal cruelty shown in a foreign film is the infamous “Cannibal Holocaust” from 1980, an Italian production directed by Ruggero Deodato. The film is about the brutal and bloody encounter between a modern-day documentary film crew and an indigenous tribe from the rain forests of Colombia.
Aside from showing men and women dying in ways that would make “Game of Thrones” fans blanch, it also shows six on-screen animal deaths that are, sadly, completely real (reportedly, there were seven deaths during the making of the movie, but only six made the film’s final cut). Among others, they include the deaths of a turtle; a squirrel monkey; and a pig, which is shot point-blank with a shotgun by one of the movie’s actors.
I’ve read that many of the film’s cast and crew were horrified by this true-to-life violence. When actor Carl Yorke refused to kill the pig with cameras rolling, an angry Deodato had another actor do it. Actress Perry Pirkanen cried after the giant turtle’s decapitation scene, and crew members allegedly were physically sick off camera when the terrified squirrel monkey was killed with a machete. When the movie premiered in Italy, Deodato was arrested by Italian authorities, and the movie was subsequently banned in a number of countries (but not the United States). Today, Deodato has since gone on record stating that he now regrets the scenes of animal cruelty in his films.
So it’s good to know that we’ve come a long way throughout the years and that positive actions have been taken and continue to be taken today to protect the welfare of animals in movies. You know, as a species, we’ve made some really good (and long overdue) strides when it comes to basic human rights. I’m glad we’re trying to do the same for our four-legged friends. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there. We’re getting there.
