EDitor’s NOTE: Well, I had several plans at local humane societies fall through this week, so I resurrected this column from 2009, prior to my time here at The Joplin Globe, that I think you’ll enjoy. Sadly, all the animals mentioned in this column are no longer with me. But I’ll see them all some day soon.
I stooped to an all-new low back in 2009 when I declared war on a pack of mice living in my house (and refusing to pay rent). The battle I waged against them may go down as the lamest and most comedic blood-shedding in the history of warfare between men and mice.
In early spring 2009, an unnaturally warm spell in our little corner of the world was pushed aside by a three-day cold front that immediately frosted grass and windows. Too cold to stay outdoors, a family of mice scampered into my two-story home and took up residence — I’d apparently forgotten to switch on the “No Vacancy” sign outside.
So one evening, I spied with my little eye something brown as I entered my kitchen. This should have been a red flag moment for me. Instead, I pushed it aside as a figment of my imagination. My bad.
My two stepdaughters came scrambling and screaming downstairs a day later, chins quivering. Both had eyeballed a brown “something” flash across the carpet inside the spare bedroom upstairs. They had seen a mouse, of course. But to hear them tell it, it was a “thing,” as big as a wild cat, growling and gnashing its teeth, with talons as long as steak knives.
Again, that tattered red flag should have been hoisted. I told the girls they’d likely seen our cat, Nemo, instead.
Strike two for Mr. McClintock.
Only when a thumb-sized hole appeared above my kitchen pantry; only when Nemo jumped atop the bookshelves and pawed at the ceiling above his head; only when I sat eating lunch one afternoon and heard scampering and squeaking inside the walls did the proverbial “ton of bricks” finally land atop my noggin.
It was a situation I could no longer ignore. Luckily, I had a weapon — Mr. Nemo. Like any cat owner, we went mousing. We cornered one rodent inside that same upstairs bedroom. Closing the door and shutting off the lights, I had a quick heart-to-heart with Nemo.
“I feed you, pet you and pay the heating bills that keep you warm and cozy at nights — I even tolerate you chewing on the living room blinds. All I ask in return, buddy, is for you to start racking up the rodent kills. Make me a proud, son.”
With that, I sent him off to war. He was no Mitts, our senior cat, who prior to his “retirement” had racked up a legendary 22-0 record against mice. But now it was time for Nemo to earn his keep.
Sadly, it didn’t happen. Maybe the pressure was too great for young Nemo? I dunno. Regardless, less than a minute later, Nemo was scratching at the door to be let out.
Thanks a lot, buddy.
The situation forced me to take matters into my own hands. The next night, I suited up for battle, which included donning jeans, heavy sweatshirt, steel-toed boots and grabbing two flashlights, tucking each into a coat pocket. A third penlight was sheathed strategically into my left boot. Into a plastic sack, I dropped a half-dozen mousetraps and a single jar of peanut butter. Using Jif or Skippy as bait is far more effective than a hunk of cheese, I’ve been told, despite what numerous fairy tales might have you believe.
I made my way upstairs, sent off with kisses and hugs and wishes of goodwill from my wife, the kids and a rather chagrined Nemo. Closing and locking the attic door behind me, I stood silent in the icy darkness, listening. I could easily hear scampering, scurrying, slithering — even squeaking.
Flashing on my twin lights, I got down to business. Four traps were placed near the door. Six more were shoved beneath the attic floorboards. Two more were dropped near the window.
Dirty deed done, I beat a hasty retreat. Hopeful, I waited for two days to hear that delicious “SNAP” sound of a mouse lured to its doom by the enticing aroma of peanut butter.
Nothing happened. Periodic forays behind enemy lines showed empty traps inside the attic.
Despite $60-odd bucks spent on rodent traps, I was easily losing to the insurgency raging inside my home.
But then, four days later, something miraculous happened.
Maybe the mice noticed the warmer temperatures outside. Perhaps they discovered the dog food I kept for my two dogs, Lady and Velvet. Maybe the vermin were drawn to the warmth of the hay inside the doghouse?
Whatever the reasons, I spied a half-chewed mouse corpse as I fed the dogs one night after work, less than a week later. A second body lay a few feet away. I then discovered a third. A fourth. A fifth. In all, there were 11 dead mice scattered about the backyard.
It appears my two dogs had put their natural hunting instincts, honed to perfection over the centuries, to great use. They did to the mice what my traps, poison, peanut butter and even Mr. Nemo couldn’t do, thereby winning the Great Mouse Battle of ‘09.
