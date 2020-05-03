The first dog I ever owned was a white border collie named Bobo. I didn’t name him that — we had him at our house, already named, when I came kicking and screaming into this world in late 1970. But had my folks allowed me to name him, it probably would have been something goofy like Bobo. Or something far, far worse, now that I think about it.
I recently stumbled across the baby book my mother had kept during my early years on earth. Flipping through the pages, my bemusement turned to horror when I read some of the stupid words I’d apparently labeled every day ordinary items. For example, I called stoplights “dop-dows.” I renamed pancakes, a favorite food of mine to this very day, as “ke-ke’s.” Bridges were “boo-jahs.” Dump trucks were “buffuses.” Car carriers — I apparently had a thing for car carriers as a little kid — I called “moos-moos.” Dogs? Cats? My mom never recorded what horrors I’d renamed them, thankfully. However, had I been given the chance to name the kitten that I’m previewing in this week’s column, I’m sure I wouldn’t have come up with something as cute as “Silly Cat.”
When I first heard that name Thursday afternoon from Joplin Humane Society’s Tianna Fisher, I chuckled. It sounds like something my two daughters would have come up with when they were 9 or 10 years old.
“That’s her official name,” Fisher said.
Happy Cat, Fisher continued, “is very sweet and loving tabby with white (coloring). She’s just a sweet girl. She purrs and she loves.”
I could tell she was pretty attached to Silly Cat, who is between 10- and 12-weeks old.
“Oh, I just love her. She’s playful, and she’s fun and perfect to snuggle with … she’ll just steal your heart.”
Better yet, she’s ready to skip the shelter.
That’s the great news for Silly Cat and all her other four-legged pals currently living inside the shelter. All will be ready for adoption come 1 p.m. tomorrow. Yes, following a long, pandemic-induced hiatus, the Joplin Humane Society is finally opening back up for business.
“We have a lot of people who are very excited that they’ll be able to start coming back to the shelter to adopt and be involved starting (tomorrow),” she said. “Volunteers will be coming back — we’re very excited to have them back. We’ve missed them.”
Adoptions on Monday will be first come, first served, Fisher said. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic curve flattening nationwide and stay-at-home orders being lifted or eased across most states, JHS officials are keeping social distancing rules in place for the foreseeable future.
“We will limit the amount of guests inside the building at one time,” Fisher said. JHS will allow 10 people or fewer at a time to enter during regular 1-5 p.m. business hours. “We want to get as many animals into forever homes as much as possible. (But) we want to keep everybody healthy and safe.
“We want to ease into things slowly,” she said.
One of the reasons I love animal shelters such as JHS is because of the special collaboration between animals and humans that takes place there each day. Having them separated, as they have been over the past two months after the pandemic took root in America, has been … um, strange to say the least, Fisher said.
“It definitely has been surreal,” Fisher said of the forced separation between the animals and the public. “A lot of things that people in my generation for sure has never seen before. It’s a different world right now.”
Check out the shelter’s Facebook page to view updated cat and dog albums to see who is available. Be sure to check out Silly Cat while you’re there. He’s a cutie, no doubt.
Foster failures
I’ve written about it before, but foster families really stepped up their game for the animals at the JHS over the past two months.
“We had more than 175 animals go into foster over the last month or so. We are beyond thankful for all of these animal superheroes that have stepped up to help us take care of these guys to make sure they get the extra love that they need,” Fisher said. “It just gives you warm feelings all over to know how many amazing people we have here in Joplin.”
There were also a number of foster failures. Now, that’s sounds like a bad thing, but it’s really not. It means folks fell in love with their temporary charges and have made them full members of their families.
Our very own Kimberly Barker, Joplin Globe reporter, is one such “failure.” She had adopted her fostered cat, Nugget, last month. On Friday, they became a family. Both are overjoyed by this. Way to go, Kim!
In other news
Across the state line in Kansas, the Southeast Kansas Humane Society has seen firsthand the results of the financial strain COVID-19 has placed on pet owners. The Pittsburg, Kansas-based officials have received “countless calls” from pet owners who are having to relinquish their animals because they can’t afford pet food. This was something I’ve personally been worrying about ever since the first traces of the pandemic came to American shores from overseas. To help alleviate the situation, the SEK Humane Society is now offering a free pet food pantry for Crawford County residents in financial need for pet food. This is being offered so pets can remain with their families at all costs.
The pantries will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The shelter is at 485 E. 560th Ave. in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Visit the shelter’s Facebook page for specific instructions and details.
Other openings
One other shelter in the Joplin metro area will be opening back up to the public this week. Neosho’s Faithful Friends Animal Advocates is opening Wednesday. The shelter is still recommending making appointments through the month of May, however, as it adheres to social distancing guidelines.
Second Chance Pet Rescue in Grove, Oklahoma, will be making a decision soon about when it can open up to the public. The shelter hopes to make that decision in the next few days.
Baby steps, folks. Baby steps.
