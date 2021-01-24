Thanks to Kris Rotonda and his Jordan’s Way charity, Carthage Humane Society is more than halfway to its $7,500 goal — even if it meant a pie to the face for shelter executive director Teresa Smith.
“It was an awesome day,” Smith said of the four-hour live event on Wednesday in which Rotonda, who traveled to Carthage from Florida, gave people tuning into Facebook Live a tour of the shelter, showcasing the available dogs and cats and letting them participate in fun events such as locking workers inside dog kennels or throwing pies into people’s faces. “We had a fun day and a good day.”
The good news? Smith said the effort raised $4,400 during those four hours, and six shelter animals found forever homes.
The donated money will be used to purchase key pieces of equipment for the shelter’s in-house surgical lab, which is where 80 to 100 animals are spayed and neutered each month.
The $4,400 will cover the price tag for a new, state-of-the-art anesthetic machine, Smith said. The machine is used to temporarily sedate dogs and cats, keeping them comfortable as Dr. Sarah Saladin, with Carthage Animal Hospital, performs the necessary surgeries twice a month at the shelter.
The machine they want to replace was donated to the shelter six years ago, but it came with a crack. Over the years, that crack has significantly widened, to the point where gas is vented into the air, costing the shelter money it can’t afford to lose because it takes three times the amount of gas that should be required to keep a dog or cat asleep. Because the machine is so old, parts are not longer manufactured for the model, Smith said.
The remainder of the requested funds — if raised — will be used to purchase a new sanitizing machine for the lab, which cleans all the tools used during the various operations, Smith said.
Without either of the two new machines, the shelter would be forced to shut down its surgical lab because it would no longer meet state and federal standards. If that happens, they’ll be forced to transport and pay twice the amount of money for a veterinarian to perform these surgeries off-site, which in turn would force the shelter to increase adoption fees, potentially reducing adoptions and cutting into a key revenue stream, she said.
While the four-hour video remained on the CHS’s Facebook page until Saturday night, the shelter is still accepting donations until the end of the month in order to reach that $7,500 goal. It takes between 30 and 60 days for funds raised via Facebook to be handed over to the shelter.
“The best way for people to donate to us is to mail a check or call the shelter and we can take a donation over the phone on a debit or credit card. And that will go directly to the surgical room, and we’ll be able to get the equipment we need to replace,” Smith said. “As soon as we get the money we’re going to buy that equipment.”
In a related matter, CHS officials could be receiving additional funds from an entirely different charitable source. Because the shelter contracts with Pet Smart when it comes to the latter’s animal adoption program and because Pet Smart receives funding from sponsors for that program, the company is giving shelters a $10,000 “boost” if 250 animals from a specific shelter are adopted from a Pet Smart store between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31.
As of today, the CHS is about 30 adoptions away from meeting that profitable goal. But that window ends a week from today. So Smith is urging residents interested in adopting to visit the Joplin Pet Smart store — 520 N. Range Line Road — to view available cats throughout the week or to view available dogs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“If we keep those adoptions up, we’ll have more money to work on our surgical room and put it where it needs to be to meet those standards,” Smith said.
“We’re doing everything in our power not to miss this (goal) by three or four animals. That would be devastating to us.”
For more information or to donate, call 417-358-6402 or visit the shelter’s Facebook page.
And finally ...
This will be my final pet column for the Joplin Globe. My work has been shifted to other areas of the newspaper, and so it’s with a heavy heart that I bid all of your a goodbye. I want to thank all of you, over the past nearly six years, who’ve allowed me into your homes on Sunday mornings to spin tales about dogs and cats. I hope you continue to advocate for all animals, particularly shelter animals, who definitely need it the most.
Remember, love on your four-legged fur baby and keep reading.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
