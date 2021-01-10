Kevin McClintock: Shelters face all kinds of struggles each day — and not just emotional ones

Early last week, Carthage Humane Society’s Teresa Smith, the shelter’s executive director, put out a call on Facebook for people to donate much-needed items to the shelter, including canned food for eight puppies in large enough supplies to last three weeks or until the little pups are able to stomach dry food.
When asked how many cans of food was needed to feed eight pups over 21 days, people on the thread were told eight small cans each day — two per puppy. In total — 168 cans.
“Wow!” one of those on the thread wrote, adding she had no idea that food was needed on such a vast scale.
Thankfully, Smith said, many of those kind souls on that Facebook thread came through with monetary support. Still, one of her biggest goals as director is to continue educating the public about how much money, time and toil it takes to keep a shelter functioning and the animals it cares for happy and healthy.
It’s not an easy task, Smith said.
“The public does not understand what it costs on a day-to-day basis of running an animal shelter,” she added. “This is what we have to live with every week.”
Missouri’s minimum wage increased to $9.45 last year and saw another bump to $10.30 at the start of 2021. That has indirectly affected operations at the shelter, Smith said. For example, last year, the shelter spent $78 per week, per animal, to run the shelter. That has increased beginning on Jan. 1 to $84 a week, per animal, at the shelter, she said. As of Thursday, 62 cats and 36 dogs called the Carthage shelter home.
In total, “it costs (the shelter) $8,232 to maintain the shelter just to care for the animals — that’s not including electricity or propane costs,” Smith said. “That’s just the salary it takes to maintain the animals and to feed them.
“People just don’t realize what kind of costs we face,” she continued. “Because of that, we’ve had to go up on our prices.”
Adoption fee increases include senior dogs — from $90 to $100; dogs ages 1 to 3 — from $100 to $115; and puppies — from $100 to $115.
A senior dog’s adoption fee, for example, is $100, Smith said, “but that cost is fixed whether we put $800 of medical expenses into it or nothing at all. The costs to vaccinate, spay and neuter nearly add up to $100. “We’re barely breaking even,” she said.
But Smith and the others definitely earn their paychecks. Take Jax, for example. This is the second time this 3-year-old blue heeler/Australian shepherd mix has lived at the shelter. In Smith’s words, he’s had “a terrible life.” When people walk by the poor guy’s kennel, he growls and barks at them, “because he’s afraid of humans and for good reason.” Smith and her employees spent extra time with Jax so he’ll be able to adjust to a quiet, healthy life inside a forever home. It’s emotionally exhausting work such as this that most people visiting a shelter never realize goes on. And that doesn’t even touch the heart-wrenching moments when an abused or injured dog or cat is brought in, or when a shelter animal passes away in the middle of the night inside its kennel, never getting the chance to having a special human dote on it for the rest of its live. Dogs such as Jax deserve the chance to be loved by a special human, to have a chance to live a better life than he’s had so far.
Despite being a nonprofit, and despite always potentially facing hard times — made even worse by last year’s pandemic — the Carthage shelter managed to adopt out 799 dogs and cats last year, Smith said. That’s a lot of good work by a lot of good folks in the Carthage area.
The 62 cats calling the shelter home places a big demand on cat litter because every cat box gets cleaned at least once per day, Smith said.
“So, you’re looking at pounds and pounds of cat litter (needed) each week. I think if we start educating them to what this is, it will let them see how much need there is here,” or at any other local shelter, she said.
If you want to donate money or products such as canned dog food, cat food or cat litter to the shelter, visit it at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane. Tax deductible donations or payments can also be taken over the phone at 417-358-6402. The shelter also accepts PayPal and Venmo. PayPal: https://paypal.me/Carthagemohumane?locale.x=en_US. On Venmo: Carthage-humanesociety.
