Kevin McClintock: Special at JHS asks public to 'name your own price' on cats and kittens

There’s an old saying that’s been around for years that I tend to quote from time to time, usually when one of our cats coughs up a hair ball on my shoe or another one scatters litter halfway across the kitchen floor. “No home is complete,” it reads, “without the pitter patter of kitty feet.”
While the saying is cute, it doesn’t necessarily apply to what’s going down at the Joplin Humane Society. Over there, the age-old quote should probably be changed to something like this: “The shelter hears thunder thanks to overwhelming kitty numbers.”
Yeah, my attempt at poetry is about a stinky as an untouched litter box; hopefully, you get the gist of what I’m saying here. The shelter is overwhelmed by cute kittens of all sizes, shapes and colors.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the shelter was home to 390 cats and kittens (and 180 dogs). That’s a lot of cats. You can almost hear the shelter straining under all those cats and kittens looking for new homes.
“We need to get them out the door,” said Connie Andrews, shelter manager, “and into loving homes.”
The JHS has a special running right now: “Name your own price.” It sounds like a game that you might find on “The Price is Right.” This is how it works — you walk into the shelter on North Main Street, and you get to decide how much you feel you should pay for a cat or kitten. There’s no set fee. No fee, in fact, is too low.
“I really was hoping this (special) would encourage anyone feeling like they didn’t have enough money to adopt to come in here and adopt,” she said. “We are nonjudgmental.”
Wanna pay $100? Fine. Wanna pay $1? Fine. Or how about no fee at all? They’ve actually had a few people request that.
“They can say whatever (price) they want,” Andrews said. “I’ve told our staff we’re not going to judge any of them for that. If someone wants to pay zero (dollars), then hopefully they’ll take that extra money and run a few extra tests” on their new furry friend “or go out and get a cat toy.”
This special, which launched on July 8 and ends on Friday, July 31, is piggybacking another shelter special for those who take advantage of the “Name your Own Price” special but want to adopt more than one cat or kitten. Folks can adopt a second cat or kitten at reduced prices — cats for $25, and kittens for $50. Remember, all of this is being done to create additional kennel space for future cat or kitten tenants.
Something similar to the “Name your own price” adoption special was conducted last year to huge public fanfare when the shelter opened the Tiny Tigers cat lounge inside Northpark Mall. For a $5 admission fee, hundreds of cats and kittens were available for adoption for a $10 fee. Not surprisingly, hundreds of cats and kittens quickly found new forever homes. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the 2020 version of Tiny Tigers couldn’t happen. So shelter officials were forced to switch to this new special.
Strangely, only 33 cats and kittens have been adopted since July 8, so Andrews would love to see more felines leaving for new homes over the latter part of the month. Even better, all these cats and kittens are spayed/neutered; up-to-date on their age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies; and they’ve also been de-wormed, treated for fleas and given microchips. You can’t beat that, folks.
“It’s low,” she said of the number of adopted animals so far. “Hopefully, the word will spread about (“Name your own price”). This is a perfect time to come and get a feline, for sure.”
But I had to ask her a question that was nagging at the back of my mind — does offering shelter animals to the public at such low costs — or even at no cost at all — put the critters at a higher risk, as opposed to those who pay $50 to $80 or more?
Absolutely not, Andrews said with a shake of her head.
“Here’s the thing, and I’ve done a lot of (research) on this from the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and the other organizations that know their business, they go through the same adoption process as if they are paying $100; we still contact landlords, check their vets, we still follow up — we do all of those things, and we don’t see anything (bad),” Andrews said. “So we know that they do everything right, and we have learned over the years that free animals don’t mean any less to their owners than the ones who paid for them.
“So free adoptions absolutely do not cause any harm to the animal,” she said.
Details: If you’re interested in this program, call the shelter at 417-623-3642, look up the available pets on their Facebook page or website, www.joplinhumane.org, or mask up and visit the shelter at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.