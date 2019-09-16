Kevin McClintock: 'Sweet Barbara' looking for a forever home

When I first heard her name, I laughed out loud.
Now, before I go any further, let me just say right here and now that I find nothing wrong with the name Barbara. It’s a beautiful name. In fact, I had an aunt with that name. I currently have several friends named Barbara. Heck, I even used to date a woman named Barbara a long time ago in a state far, far away.
No, the reason I let loose a belly laugh is because the cat I’m previewing in this week’s column simply doesn’t “look” like a Barbara. And let’s be honest here, it’s usually not a go-to name for a newly adopted cat. After all, a sampling of the felines now available for adoption at the Southeast Kansas Humane Society possess such memorable names as Little Blue, Fin Raziel, Cookie, French Fry, Toothless, Nebula, Boo Boo, Wendy Darling, Burglekutt and Crazy Bella.
The other reason I was chuckling at the name is because I immediately thought of Barbara Holland when SEK’s Kaylee Harper first mentioned it to me. Don’t recognize that name? That’s OK — it’s a fictional name. Barbara Holland, or “Barb” for short, was the rather tragic heroine from Season 1 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” — Nancy Wheeler’s loyal, red-haired friend who was pulled into the Upside Down and devoured. Here in the real world, Barb became a fan-favorite and even had her own devoted following on social media.
On the drive back to the Globe from Pittsburg, Kansas, on Friday, the more I thought about the fictional Barb, the more I thought it was more than an appropriate name for this domestic shorthair. First, the cat Barbara has a pleasing reddish-golden hue to her fur, much like the fictional Barbara’s red hair.
And the fictional Barbara was ignored and ultimately unwanted by her friends. According to Harper, fur-faced Barbara was unwanted by her previous owners as well, found dumped — afraid and alone — near the shelter’s front gate on 560th Avenue. Barbara spent some time outdoors with the shelter’s group of feral cats until she was approached by an SEK staff member, found to be friendly and brought indoors into the shelter’s cat room.
“She’s adjusted very well,” Harper said.
When I visited her, she had just woken up, blinking her eyes rapidly at the flash of my camera before she stretched and, in a playful mood, began twisting and turning on her perch high above the floor.
Barbara is 14 months old and spayed.
“She’s just a really sweet cat,” Harper said.
Personally, I found her to be kind, cautious, sensible and smart. Ironically, those are exactly the same traits the “Stranger Things” writers used to describe the fictional Barbara Holland.
Normally, Barbara’s adoption fee would be $45, but both she and the members of her future forever family are in luck. Throughout the month of September, adoption fees for all cats big and small, young and old are just $25.
To adopt sweet Barbara or any of the other dogs or cats currently calling the shelter home, give the shelter a call at 620-232-1840, go online to its popular Facebook page or visit directly at 485 E. 560th Ave. in Pittsburg.
