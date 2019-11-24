Kevin McClintock: Think of the pet's needs first when it comes to pets as Christmas gifts

To give or not to give, that seems to be the question when it comes to shelter pets serving as surprise gifts beneath the Christmas tree.
Much to my surprise and relief, the furor surrounding this once controversial subject seems to have dramatically died down in the past 10 years. Simply put, pet owners these days are showing common sense when it comes to such practices.
While the nationwide number of cute puppies and cuddly kittens introduced to loved ones on Dec. 25 hasn’t seen a sharp decline, what has been slashed rather dramatically is the number of pets being shipped back to shelters just days or a few weeks after the conclusion of the holiday season.
People are no longer picking out a newborn kitten or a senior dog for a child, life partner or newlywed couple without second thoughts to social or financial consequences down the road. Rather, families and individuals are now planning ahead long-term for the addition of their four-legged family member.
“We do see a lot of adoptions during the holiday season, and (Christmas) is a great time to add a new family member,” said Tianna Fisher, who serves as Joplin Humane Society’s shelter services manager. Here, she paused for a split second before adding, “if you know you’re 100% ready to make that commitment to that animal’s life.”
I think I nodded and clenched my fist when Fisher spoke that last sentence.
The most popular course of action, supported by animal shelters nationwide, is to have the entire family come into a shelter and everybody have a hand involved in adopting a pet. Sure, it takes away that 5-second surprise moment on Christmas morning, but it probably ensures that puppy or kitten will stay happy and healthy under the same roof.
“If you have family members, and you want to bring them in and everybody adopt a kitten for Christmas, that’s wonderful,” Fisher continued. “That’s a great feel-good thing. You’re ready for that pet, and that pet is obviously ready to be in your home, too.”
When families come in to choose a pet, she said, it is a heartwarming experience. “It’s great to see that family bonding time — everybody is there, and it just gives you — feel good.”
Another popular plan is to give a loved one a card that reads: “Merry Christmas, your wish has been granted. You are getting the pet of your choice. So lets plan a time to find one.” When the recipient chooses their pet, they connect and, ultimately, bond with it.
“Very rarely do we have pets come in after Christmas,” Fisher said. “It’s not a big wave.”
Kiwi, a 5-month-old kitten, would make a perfect addition to any family this Christmas, as long as that careful planning process is implemented to ensure her safety and health is guaranteed.
“She’s very, very sweet, and just a snuggle bug,” Fisher said. When I met Kiwi to photograph her in Fisher’s arms, she was snuggled atop her favorite pink blanket.
“She loves to cuddle,” Fisher said.
Kiwi came to the shelter as a stray prior to one American holiday, Halloween, and — if at all possible — would love nothing more than to find a new home before another American holiday — Christmas.
“She’s ready for her new home,” Fisher said.
Hopefully, Kiwi and many other of the cats and dogs calling the shelter home will find new homes and loving families during the upcoming Holiday Open House that is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
During this free event, pictures of loved ones — both the two- and four-legged kind — can be made alongside Santa Claus, Fisher said. She also said the first 50 people to have their pictures taken will receive a “very cute” holiday picture frame.
There will also be a hot chocolate bar, homemade treats, holiday music, door prizes and a special guest — Jolly the Reindeer. There will also be “amazing adoptions specials,” which will be perfect for Kiwi and company.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Fisher said. “We’re super excited for it.”
Remember, donations are encouraged and greatly appreciated by the JHS staff. After all, it takes $1,200 just to keep the shelter open each day.
To adopt a new addition to your family, please call them at 417-623-3642, visit them at 140 Emperor Road or go online at joplinhumane.org.
