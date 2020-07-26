Kevin McClintock: This little piggy needs a home

Well, I’ve got another first for this column. Tuesday afternoon, I held a potential pet named Apple in my arms.
This isn’t really anything new. One of the big perks about this column is that I’m able to hold all kinds of dogs and cats in my arms, from a month-old kitten to a 12-year-old beagle.
But Apple is a bit different. Joplin’s Golden Paw Pet Rescue, located on North Main, is home to a large assortment of dogs and cats. But occasionally it takes in household pets that don’t bark or scratch furniture. Pets like Apple. He’s a mix — half Juliana and half potbellied. Confused by that description? Don’t be. Apple is a pig. A pet pig, to be more precise, and he can be your pig for the right price.
“A lot of times we get outdoor pigs,” said Golden Paw’s Alexis Prado. “They’re pet pigs, but they’re usually outdoor pigs. But Apple is different — he’s an indoor pig, a house pet.”
Yep, after I gently set Apple down on the floor, he scurried beneath a nearby chair for safety. When things calmed down a bit inside the shelter’s entrance area, he showed surprisingly doglike qualities by sniffing the floor near the front door and snuffling up a stray dog treat before poking around with his oversized nose beneath a desk.
I laughed out loud when I got down on one knee and extended my hand toward Apple, like I do whenever I first meet a stray dog. Whiplike tail fluttering, Apple cautiously sniffed my hand — I could see those huge nostrils flaring as he went to work — before he let out a barely audible grunt, turned and trotted away. I was more than a bit tickled by his antics.
Though it may seem like it, pigs inside shelters aren’t all that rare. Last week, a young lady adopted Cottonball, a white-furred, pink-eyed bunny. And the shelter has another bunny, a black-furred beauty named Gimli, that’s ready for adoption.
Eventually, Apple will grow into adulthood, tipping the scales somewhere between 40 and 80 pounds. As of now, the 12-week-old porker clocks in around 15 pounds.
Prado told me that he’s neutered, that he’s crate-trained — he’ll happily sleep all night inside his hidey-hole, she said — and he absolutely loves warm hugs. I grinned at that last part, seeing in my mind’s eye little Apple closing those long-lashed eyes in pleasure once wrapped up in human arms.
“He just likes to follow people around — he’s very social,” Prado said, particularly children. Apple absolutely adores children. “He’s very much like a dog in a lot of ways.”
Apple came to the shelter on Tuesday, an owner surrender after his human became ill. Prado doubts he’ll stick around for long, though they’ll be selective in who adopts him.
“We just want to be really careful that he remains an indoor pet. He’s not a barnyard animal, and we want to make sure he goes home with someone with experience or someone who is really willing to learn about pigs and take care of him. I mean, an 80-pound pig is still a handful.
“We want him to go to someone who will make a lifetime commitment to Apple,” she said.
Apple’s adoption fee is $200, Prado said.
Want to adopt the sweet little pig? Visit the shelter at 2300 N. Main, call 417-540-8277, visit the website at goldenpawrescue.org or visit the shelter’s Facebook page.
