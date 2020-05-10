More than 1,700 reactions on Facebook. Nearly 400 comments, all outraged. Nine hundred-plus shares. Just shy of $600 raised in 48 hours.
The above represents the visceral reaction by Joplin-area residents to a post that dropped last Tuesday on the Joplin Humane Society’s Facebook page concerning an ordinary cardboard box containing 10 puppies, each one no more than 3 or 4 weeks old.
The box was found at the side of Byers Avenue in Joplin. Though the box wasn’t taped shut, the cardboard flaps were folded in, trapping the wiggling pups inside. Even worse, their mama was nowhere to be found.
A Joplin resident, wishing to remain anonymous, stopped on a whim to inspect the box and was horrified by what he found inside. He immediately brought the pups to the shelter. Best of all, the pups had found foster parents to care for them in less than two hours, said shelter manager Connie Andrews. Five separate foster families took home two pups each to help wean them, which is the process of helping the little guys and gals transition from their mother’s milk to more solid foods. Fostering isn’t an easy job — not in the least. Foster parents have to feed the pups every two to three hours, while providing them constant warmth and comfort. It requires a ton of attention, so a big salute goes out to those who stepped up during this crisis.
“We’ll never turn kittens or puppies away — ever,” Andrews said, a point she wants the public to understand and remember. “So if anyone ever finds puppies or kittens (dumped alongside their mommas), or they have some that they can’t care for, do not hesitate to bring them in. We’ll always take them.”
With that said, “people leaving animals at the side of the road to die is just — I have no words. It just infuriating. They were thrown out like trash.”
I can certainly sympathize with her rage. Several years ago, I chased a man in my car for nearly 5 miles outside Pittsburg, Kansas, after I witnessed him boot his pet cat from the cab of his truck. To do something like that to a living creature is, well, unconscionable.
The owner “did not know that someone would drive along and find those puppies. I don’t know what they’re thinking. I just can’t wrap my head around what was going through their minds to do something like that. These puppies were only ... weeks old, so they were still nursing. That I simply don’t understand — if they didn’t want them, at least let them bring the mom with the puppies.”
Which brings up a question many asked in the original Facebook post — where was the mother?
“That’s the biggest thing,” Andrews said with a shake of her head. “You know she’s been hunting around for her babies. And then she has to go through all the physical pain of not having her puppies and having all this milk and having it dry up — and that’s on top of how heartbroken she has to be.”
The pups will be fostered for at least the next six weeks before they’re ready for adoption. Each will have to receive four sets of vaccinations. Like human children, it takes time for puppies to build up their immune systems.
“Neonatal puppies and kittens, they can’t make it on their own,” Andrews said. “They must have intervention if Mom’s not there. And I always tell everyone, if you find a litter of puppies or kittens, and they are still wigging around and their little tummies are fat, their mom is close. Puppies and kittens can’t live overnight without a mother; they’re so small they must be fed every couple of hours. I have people who bring in puppies and kittens who say, ‘I found them without their mother.’ Well, mother was probably hiding. If puppies are moving and not suffering, momma’s been there.
“Here’s what I always say: leave them there; go back in a few hours and check on them. If they don’t seem to be not as active as much as they were, check their gums to make sure there’s still pink because if they get dehydrated they’ll turn pale, then bring them to us – absolutely. But let’s not grab them the minute we think Mom’s gone. I feel so bad for the mom in that instance … who will never know what happened to them, because even though they’re with their puppies all the time, they still have to go eat (or rest). Keep that in mind.”
So, at least in this instance, thanks to a whole bunch of really good people — the unnamed Samaritan, the fine folks at the Joplin Humane Society, the foster families who stepped up to take the puppies in — good triumphed.
But it makes you wonder. The next time we spy a cardboard box at the side of a highway or road, will we wonder: “Are their puppies or kittens inside?”
After this last incident, I don’t think I can ever look at a box and automatically think of it as trash.
Food for thought.
