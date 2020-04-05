They say there are two types of cats, the tree dwellers and the bush dwellers. In other words, you have some cats who want to curl up way up high, maybe atop a book shelf or kitchen cabinet, and view the world happening far below them, like the little lords they pretend to be. But then you have the other kind, those who stay low to the ground and curl up, unobserved, beneath a table, chair or dresser, viewing the world from a mouse’s point of view.
Truth be told, I have my own “catification” of cats — the lovers and the lurkers. The terms are pretty self-explanatory. There are those who look up at you when you walk into a room; they greet you loudly and happily approach you, either threading their way around your ankles or, if you stoop down to their level, giving you a gentle, loving head tap. And then there are the lurkers, those who briefly make eye contact with you for a second or two but otherwise ignore you, returning to their grooming of a front paw and maybe — maybe — answering your cooing with a messy yawn.
For the record, I’m the proud owner of both types of cats, and I love them equally. But I have no idea whether the two cats I met Wednesday afternoon at the Carthage shelter are tree or bush dwellers. What I do know know is that both of them are lovers, in that they’re definitely interested in what we humans are doing, and they purposely seek out human interaction.
The first guy is called Domino. The second is Apollo. Both of these male cats can be found in the paddocks inside the shelter’s large entrance room. I’m lumping both of them together because they are very similar in several ways. First, these two domestic short hair cats came into the shelter on the same day — Sept. 3; and yeah, they’ve been here at the shelter long enough. Second, both of them were found as strays wandering the Carthage streets and brought to the shelter by the city’s Animal Control Officer. Third, both of them have feline immunodeficiency virus, which means their immune systems are vulnerable to a huge host of infections and, in many ways, is similar to human AIDS. This means they can only go to homes with no other cats around, because of this vulnerability and their ability, primarily through cat-scratch fights, to pass it on to others. Another similarity, it would make me jump with joy if both of these guys could be adopted by the same forever family to live together in the same house. Remember, despite its scary sound name, cats with FIV can lead normal, full lives.
I was a little shocked these two dudes were still kicking around at the shelter, considering how sociable they both are. It goes without saying that dogs and cats with A-plus personalities usually find homes much more quickly than those who are silent or shy.
According to CHS board member Robin Smith, Domino, a black-and-white-furred cat, loves to snuggle.
“I come up here on weekends a lot, and most of the time that I’m here, I hug on him.” You can tell this, she said, “because I’ll be coated from head to toe in hair. He is super fluffy.”
Apollo, she said, “is a bit more standoffish, but when you get him out and get him down, he’ll love on you,” she said. He also intrigued me because my favorite cat breed is a Scottish fold — my wife has promised me that, before I die, she’ll make sure I have a Scottish fold to love on. They tend to have round faces and ears that fold forward — I busted a gut the first time I ever saw a picture of this breed. I asked Robin if Apollo was a Scottish Fold, but she didn’t think so — it looks like the ears are pretty mangled and may be a result of a fight or two with other cats. Regardless, his ears are his special feature.
Both of these big boys are up to date on their vaccinations and are neutered. Domino has been sponsored by Paws to the Rescue — his adoption fee is $15. Apollo’s adoption fee is $65.
Also, adopt from the shelter if and when you can, or support them financially. About 50% of their total adoptions take place on weekends at Joplin’s Pet Smart. You know those dogs you see lining the walk outside or just inside? Those guys and gals come from Carthage. With Pet Smart shut down because of COVID-19, they are staying open to make sure these guys get adopted.
If you want to take home either Apollo or Domino (or both of them together), please visit them at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage or give the shelter a call at 417-358-6402.
