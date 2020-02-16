When I stepped into the front lobby of the Southeast Kansas Humane Society on Thursday, I was greeted at the door by a cute, doe-eyed black Lab mix.
While I was bending down to rub the girl’s face and ears, shelter manager Shamber Hubbard stepped out from behind the front desk, smiled and said, “Hey, you just met your (column’s) pet.”
Her name’s Priscilla, I learned, a thin girl with a friendly, quiet demeanor — a distinctive calmness — that I was immediately drawn to. Later, when I learned her age was between 6 and 7, I think I did a double take.
She looks younger than her age; I had her pegged at around 3 years old.
Rising to my feet and bringing my camera around to snap a few pictures, I noticed a raw, ugly redness scarring Priscilla’s neck. Before I could say anything about it, Hubbard — now standing next to me — simply nodded her head.
“She was found with a chain embedded into her neck,” she said, adding that the girl had “unfortunately had a very rough and painful life so far.”
Bending back down, I inspected Priscilla more closely. Sure enough, the wound covered around 90% of her neck; most of the worst damage was centered at the bottom of her throat.
Here’s what Hubbard thinks happened. Priscilla’s owners had brought her into their home as a puppy. Then, as happens all too often, when she reached a certain age or size, she was tossed outside, tied to a chain and forgotten.
“It makes you wonder how long she was on that chain that it was growing into her neck because she hasn’t grown in a long time,” meaning she still had to have been a puppy when the padlocked chain was clasped around her.
The malnourished Priscilla somehow managed to snap the chain imprisoning her — when she was found, she’d been dragging a broken length of chain behind her, Hubbard said. Her teeth are also ground down, probably from chewing on the chain.
“That must have been horrible, absolutely horrible” pulling at that chain, Hubbard said.
During her escape, as an act of absolute self-preservation, she found a kind person in Mulberry, Kansas, who, last Saturday, brought Priscilla inside her home, fed and watered her, and contacted Hubbard at the shelter. Mulberry is about 15 miles north of Pittsburg.
“We got her into the vet, and they had to cut the chain off and out of her neck,” Hubbard said. Because Priscilla was found malnourished, she’s on a steady diet of food, water and rest. First priority is to fatten her up and to allow her neck to heal because the hole at her throat was large, likely where the padlock had sat against it for years.
“We’re looking for someone who would foster her through her recovery and then hopefully adopt her,” she continued, adding that she loves walks and gets along great with cats. “She’s just so sweet and so loving. You’d think she’d hate people after what’s been done to her, but she doesn’t.”
Which makes you have to wonder, how many dogs that don’t get lucky like Priscilla are right now suffering, chained to a tree or metal post in the backyard?
“It’s sad,” Hubbard said. “If you get a dog, why put it on a chain?” However, she said, whoever does adopt her, Priscilla will be extremely loyal to that individual or family until the day she dies.
Running around the shelter with Priscilla, but with a noticeable limp from a stiff back leg, was a cute Boston terrier-mix named Odin, the second potential pet I want to highlight here.
This little guy, about 4 years old, was apparently running free around the town of West Mineral, and nobody could catch him. But many people kept food out for him, keeping him alive. He was finally caught and hauled into the SEK shelter last week, where he’s now being fed and cared for by shelter staff.
As for that bad leg, Hubbard thinks he’d been struck by a car, and the leg had healed improperly. Worse, the vet upon examination had fished out a small wedge of metal from his front leg. “So it’s also possible he’d been shot … in the back of the leg and (the bullet)” had lodged in the front leg. Thankfully, Hubbard said, “it doesn’t seem to bother him and give him any pain.”
“He’s just a wonderful little dog and would make someone a wonderful little pet.”
You can help
If you’re interested in adopting Odin — or fostering and adopting Priscilla while she recovers over the next few months — adoption fees are $35 all this month for black-furred dogs over the age of 6 months (such as Priscilla), all other dog adoption fees are $65 and $45 for cats. Swing by the shelter at 485 E. 560th Ave. to fill out an application or call 620-232-1840.
