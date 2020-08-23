Kevin McClintock: Two Southeast Kansas groups joining forces to help dogs find homes

A local group that has done a ton of good for animals in the Four-State Area has partnered with another Pittsburg, Kansas-based group to ensure unwanted dogs find loving forever homes.
The Crawford County-based Pawprints on the Heartland, which has been around for more than 20 years, has spayed or neutered more 85,000 animals, many of those strays and feral cats. This has, in turn, prevented the births of untold hundreds of thousands of new kittens and puppies that, for the most part, would have ended up dead or feral. Remember the classic “420,000” problem, where one pregnant cat can, over a span of just seven years, produce 420,000 more cats?
What this group has done, under Mary Kay Caldwell’s leadership, is quite remarkable. But, as she says, it only completes half the picture. Sure, the organization spays and neuters animals, keeping a clamp on overpopulation. And thanks to Pawprints, many animals are still alive. Last year, 733,000 animals were euthanized in shelters across the country. Granted, that number is down from the 1973 figure, where a whopping 13 million animals were annually euthanized. It’s the first time since recording began that the numbers fell below 1 million. Still, Caldwell won’t stop educating the public about the importance of spaying and neutering until the number of animals euthanized in shelters clicks to a big, fat zero.
But even as Pawprints saves lives, it still can’t find them homes. Which is where Pawprints new partnership with Animal Advocates Dog Rescue comes into play. The two entities have joined forces to give dogs in area city pounds as well as other homeless dogs a new lease on life.
“Pawprints has been very respectful of the work that the Advocates have been doing,” Caldwell said. “It is like the final piece of the puzzle in animal welfare; it was the part where hundreds of animals were being euthanized and no one was doing anything about it.”
Pawprints is stepping up to assist the Animal Advocates group with the spaying and neutering of these pound and area dogs. Animal Advocates’ mission is to rescue these dogs whose time is up, keeping them from being euthanized. These dogs are then spayed or neutered, given needed vaccinations, heartworm tested, flea and tick control treated and wormed in order to prepare them to be sent to a rescue organization. After that, drivers transport the dogs to various rescues, where the animals will find homes in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Minnesota and even up into Canada, according to a news release.
“Our group began about 2 years ago with six women who are (all) true dog lovers,” said SEK Animal Advocate’s Bette Lessen. “Our efforts began locally, then spread outwardly to other counties in the Southeast corner of Kansas.
To date in 2020, Animal Advocates has saved the lives of approximately 185 homeless dogs. These dogs are tracked from the time they leave Advocates until they are adopted.
“Recently, Lori Magee and I transported 15 dogs to Nebraska to four different rescue sites in one day. Our last stop was in Beatrice, Nebraska,” where they dropped off a beautiful Lab/hound mix named Trevor at the local shelter there. “We dropped him off on Friday afternoon, and that next Monday, Trevor met a little boy who has autism. ... According to the (shelter) manager, they clicked instantly, and Trevor became this little boy’s buddy, his bed partner.
“How great for both of them. That 700-mile trip was well worth my time,” Lessen continued.
“We will keep working to help as many dogs as we can,” she said. Focus is now on two dogs, Ethel and Bertha, two “big pups” who recently lost their owner to a heart attack, and who are so attached, they can’t be separated and must go to a single loving home. “Fosters are what we can really use; folks who are willing to open up their homes until we can get a rescue set-up, plus it is educational for the dog to be in this setting.”
You can help
Pawprints and Animal Advocates depend on donations to prepare these dogs for rescue. Average cost of services per dog is $100 to $120. Donations can be sent to: Pawprints on the Heartland, P.O. Box 644, Pittsburg, KS 66762 ATTN: RESCUE
For more information, contact Mary Kay Caldwell, Pawprints on the Heartland president, futuresmkc@cox.net or 620-249-7669; or Leann Moore, SEK Animal Advocates vice president, 620-719-9639.
