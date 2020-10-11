In this column, I’ve talked about abused former pets, neglected pets and those diagnosed with feline HIV. But the one thing I haven’t touched upon are felines with herpes.
That changes with this week’s column.
Yep, I know — I was shocked when I heard that disease associated with cats. I mean, in humans, it’s most commonly known as a sexually transmitted disease. But in cats, I learned, the herpes virus primarily affects the animal’s upper respiratory system.
The Carthage Humane Society is now caring for two young adult cats with herpes, a boy named Gibbs and a girl named Diana.
“Gibbs and Diana both have a lot of sneezing, and they sound very congested up in their nasal areas,” said Chelsey Klamm, the shelter’s kennel manager.
When the two cats came in as strays — Gibbs on June 2, and Diana on July 2 — they were originally treated with antibiotics because it was assumed the pair were suffering from a rather nasty upper respiratory infection. Unfortunately, none of the symptoms cleared, and so they were later diagnosed with herpes — “and unfortunately, it’s just how they’re going to be.”
Much like feline HIV, however, the bark is much worse than its bite. At times, neither of the cats will show any outward symptoms. But when they get stressed or if they get sick and their immune system receives a kick to the gut, so to speak, “they’ll have outbreaks where they’ll have that sneezing and that congestion,” Klamm said. “It will come and go.”
While herpes is contagious to other cats, “it’s not super contagious. So usually, and its kind of the same with people, if you’re real healthy and you’re around someone with herpes, even if you drink after them … you’re not going to catch it. Same thing with cats. If (Gibbs or Diana) goes home where there are a lot of healthy cats, most likely they’re not going to catch anything. And they’re only contagious during an outbreak,” she added, meaning owners can see the symptoms — the sneezing and the snorting and the coughing — and promptly quarantine the cat in another room or outdoors until the episode passes and everything returns to normal.
She said several volunteers helping out at the shelter have a mixture of herpes cats and healthy cats at home, and none of the healthy cats have ever contracted the virus. “So it’s not majorly contagious.”
The feline herpes can’t be passed to dogs sharing the house nor their human owners.
Gibbs is a big boy, tipping the scales at around 14 pounds. Orange and white, he’s described as being “very lovable” and “a great cat” by shelter officials. In fact, one of the fun things he likes to do is spring out when his paddock cage is opened. Gibbs’ primary symptom is sneezing — “he’ll just go and go and go,” she said. At times, the poor guy will sneeze so violently he’ll bleed at the nose, “so you just wipe at his nose, and he’ll be fine,” she said.
Diana, on the other hand, is much smaller and “much more chill” — this tortoiseshell cat likes to hang back and watch the lay of the land, so to speak — “lazy” is how Klamm puts it. Her primary herpes symptom is loud breathing — you can really hear the congestion in her lungs when she breathes in and out of her mouth.
Both cats, up-to-date on their shots, are now available for adoptions for a $65 fee each. It would be wonderful if both of these 2-year-old beauties could leave the shelter and live in the same home. And if they go to a home with other cats or dogs, Gibbs and Diana will get along great with them.
Also, if you’re on the lookout for feral cat, give the shelter a call. They currently have three of them that would love nothing more than to hunt down rats inside a barn or large acreage outside a city.
To learn more about Diana and Gibbs, or any of the other nearly 90 cats and dogs available at the shelter, call 417-358-6402, visit 13860 Dog Kennel Road, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or its website, www.carthagehumanesociety.org.
