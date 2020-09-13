Kevin McClintock: Ways to have fun with your dogs outdoors

So I tossed a bone to Odie the other day, and he first looked at it and then looked over at me. Now, my boy Odie never turns down a free bone. Ever. But he did this time. He looked at the bone a second time, yawned, and rolled over and closed his eyes.
Of course, our little thief Minnie made a blitz for the bone, stealing it and hiding it beneath our bed, a place Odie will never be able to reach because of the size of his gut. But that’s neither here nor there. The moral of my little story is that boredom currently rules our lives — and the lives of our dogs, it seems. I never thought I’d see the day where a bone failed to tickle Odie’s fancy. But then again, I never thought I’d be living through a modern-day pandemic either.
And I blame COVID-19, of course. It has pretty much sucked all the fun out of just about everything. Even our dogs have noticed it. Heck, my two cats now sleep 18 hours a day instead of the normal 17 hours. Whether we have two or four legs, we’re all pretty much lethargic for most hours of the day and desperate to leave the house and do something safe and fun and doesn’t put others in danger.
But at least we humans have “Cobra Kai” on Netflix and funny memes on Facebook to keep us entertained. Our cats — when they’re not sawing logs in a splash of sunlight — have empty cardboard boxes to keep them occupied. But dogs? Unfortunately, there’s absolutely zilch out there for them.
Or is there?
You know, we can help out our four-legged furballs by getting them out of the house or fenced-in area out back to visit a nice, open area where they can frolic and burn off some pent-up energy. And lucky for all of us, we have here in Joplin several places that easily meet that criteria.
Dog Park at Parr Hill Park
Yes, you have to be a member (visit the Joplin Parks & Recreation Office) and yes you have to pay an annual fee ($10 per year plus $5 for each additional dog), but this fenced facility is the go-to place for dogs to play, socialize and exercise without a leash. There are separate areas for small and large dogs. Each member receives a key code to gain entrance. Located at Parr Hill Park at 18th Street and Kansas Avenue, the park is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Another popular off-leash dog park is the Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Jogging trails
Don’t want to pay for a dog park? That’s OK, there are still plenty of parks and trails available in Joplin for you to take Fido or Spike on a run while leashed. The Frisco Greenway Trail, roughly 3.5 miles long, is one very popular trail, previously an unused railroad corridor, where you’ll see plenty of dogs receiving healthy doses of sunlight and exercise. Other popular trails include Ruby Jack Trail (16 miles) and Campbell Parkway.
Drive-thru restaurants
After some tricks on a trail, it’s always nice to get rewarded with a tasty treat. Several drive-thru businesses love to cater to the canines, either with ice cream or coffees. Here’s a list of those in Joplin that love to pamper pooches: Starbucks (Puppuccinos), Culver’s in Webb City (milk bones with a scoop of vanilla) and Dairy Queen (Pup cups). And if I’ve left any out, email me and I’ll be sure to mention you in a future column.
PetSmart
The one place that encourages, nay — celebrates, you bringing in your four-legged beauty on a leash. The PetSmart in Joplin, 520 N. Range Line Road, loves for the entire family to shop. And who best to sniff out their favorite treat than a dog’s quivering noses?
Grand Falls
Any place with water is a fun place for most dogs. You can hit up Grand Lake across the border in Grove or one of the local rivers or streams, such as Shoal Creek. But if you want that perfect picture, why not have Bobo or Clifford smiling at the camera with Missouri’s largest continuously flowing natural waterfall in the background?
