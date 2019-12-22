Every night, Webb City’s Jimmy Power receives a very special hug from a girl named Britney.
His kitten.
“No matter how my day is, my kitten climbs up and just lays on my shoulder and everything leaves,” Power said.
Recently, his wife snapped a picture of the kitten cuddled around Power’s neck. It sums up everything you need to know about the man and his love for animals.
Power is a long-time volunteer and vocal supporter of the Joplin Humane Society — he tries his hardest to spend a few hours there every single day. He mainly focuses his love and attention on the cats and kittens that call the shelter home.
“I walk in and those animals almost talk to me.” Shelter officials will tell him that the animal’s “faces light up when they see you.’”
It doesn’t hurt that he brings the little fur balls tasty treats; he likens himself to a cat version of Santa Claus.
“Heck, if you woke up tomorrow, and you were out of bed and stuck in a cage … 24/7,” it would be startling and more than a little scary, Power said. That’s why he focuses on the cats, so he and others can get them out of their cages and love on them and perk up their day. “Those bigger cats back there,” he continued, “they just don’t get loved on enough.”
So it’s no surprise that pets are greatest passion in his life.
“An animal’s love is humbling to me,” Power said. “They don’t want anything more to do than to be loved by humans. And they can teach people what unconditional love truly is.”
Every morning, he wakes up at 5:30 a.m. to the kisses of his three cats and two dogs “waking me up and wanting their treats.”
After a 22-year career in corporate financial planning, “I was tired and wanted a change,” Power said.
After a period of soul searching, he was able to connect to his one true passion — animals.
“I love animals,” he said with a shrug.
And like any good, successful business, he paired his business sense with his passion, creating a company called Pets For People, an independent licensee of the popular Paw Tree food, health products and supplements. It’s a business, he said, that allows him to “help pets live their healthiest and happiest lives.”
His vision and business mission are one and the same: Creating a world filled with unconditional love where pets and their people thrive.
Before he bought into the company, he used a Paw Tree “superfood seasoning” on his beloved bulldog, Elle, who was suffering from a muscle-wasting disease. Things had gotten so bad that the only thing the big girl would eat were cheeseburgers from McDonald’s. After a sprinkling a supplement on his dog’s food, a reverse began. She immediately “tore into the food.” Not long after, she began putting weight back on.
“It was amazing to watch,” he said. “I thought, ‘Wow, this is for real!’” For the next few months, he used the products with his other dogs. They couldn’t get enough of it, he said. Convinced, he took the leap and bought into the franchise.
“I can’t put my name on something without seeing if it’s legit,” he said. “And it was.”
One rule he holds to with his customers is a 90-day guarantee — if they buy the product, and either it doesn’t help the animals or they don’t like it, the customer can return it for a full refund.
“It’s OK to be skeptical,” Power said. “I want (owners) to be picky about their animals. I want them to be that way.”
He loves it when he hears feedback from a satisfied customer. On his Facebook page, Gregory Hook fully supports his company, writing that his pet named Bree “had an accident and ended in really limited movement in her back hips.” Power’s Paw Tree food and supplements “have given her 80% more movement overall.” On some days, she’s a regular “quick-footed mouse-catching champion.”
“It makes me feel good to hear stories like that,” Power said. “It keeps me going.”
Details: To view the company, products or to speak to Power, visit his website at www.petsforpeople.net or call 417-540-7324.
