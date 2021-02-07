This week, while the Kansas City Chiefs prepared to defend their championship crown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in tonight’s Super Bowl, another battle was brewing between two Presbyterian congregations separated by 1,183 miles.
Members of First Presbyterian Church in Joplin challenged First Presbyterian Church in Brandon, Florida, a Tampa suburb, in the Souper Bowl — a national food drive designed to benefit local food pantries.
Led by the youth groups and the two pastors — the Revs. John Anderson and Mike McCormack — each congregation is trying to raise the most canned goods and monetary donations for a nonprofit in their community.
Local donations will benefit Crosslines Ministries, a Joplin organization which began in 1982 to work across “denominational lines to meet human needs in the name of Jesus.”
Students at First Presbyterian’s KidStuff preschool have even joined in the fun. Anderson said he’s talked with the children during chapel services, causing a bit of competition to develop between the various classes.
As of Thursday afternoon, the beginners had brought in 37 cans and the primaries 45. That left the pre-K kids, who brought in a whopping 172 cans, for a total of 254.
As of Monday, almost 400 cans of food sat ready to pack Crosslines’ shelves. Anderson expects additional donations to stream in up through Sunday’s worship service.
How it began
Anderson said his congregation is full of Chief’s fans. Knowing the success of Souper Bowl of Caring, he sought out a similar sized church near Tampa to issue the challenge.
Anderson and McCormack have traded videos back and forth, some of which may be found on their respective Facebook pages — in order to spur on the competition.
“I hope the combined efforts will help make an impact in our communities,” Anderson said, adding Super Bowl Sunday is a good day to remember those not as fortunate.
Anderson approached youth group members about taking part in the challenge. Youth ranging in age from middle school to high school joined in, encouraging adults to take part in the event.
“It’s good for our church members to see kids passionate about something,” Anderson said. “It also inspires them to be passionate, as well as encouraging them to consider using the opportunity to give to Crosslines.”
Anderson hopes the effort will not only allow the youth to see how the congregation helps a local food pantry, but also encourage them to tackle other issues and needs they see within the community.
“Youth need to be passionate about something,” Anderson said. “It’s easier to develop that passion when they are younger. It shows them how to use their voice to impact and inspire, helping them to speak up and use their voices for the voiceless.”
Did you know
The Souper Bowl of Caring began in 1990 as a youth-inspired movement designed to combat hunger in local communities. This year, organization officials hope to raise enough to tackle more than 14 billion meals.
More information: tacklehunger.org.
