Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, when adults strut around the backyard wearing “Daddio of the Patio” and other goofy grilling aprons — or head to the lake to try to catch a beer.
It’s the weekend when we’re supposed to stop wearing seasonal white, although I never wear white, even in July, because my metal lawn chairs are rusty.
But while the working man’s holiday may be the last hurrah of summer in other locales, you can bet your baked beans that summer isn’t over by a long shot in Missouri.
As far as I’m concerned, summer isn’t officially over in this tick-teeming neck of the woods until:
• I can finally sit outside without a gnat flying up my nose or a fly dive-bombing my potato salad.
• I can walk around the block without sweat pooling in the crevices on my forehead.
• I can buy summer T-shirts that are at least 75% off, although there are only a handful left on the racks and they’re mostly neon orange in size Barbie or Boxcar.
• I can finally relax when I hear what sounds like gunshots because I know it’s only falling walnuts denting my truck in the driveway. It’s such a small price to pay for chocolate-walnut fudge.
• I can stop hounding the resident lawnmower about “doing something about that knee-high grass” and start hounding him about “doing something about those knee-deep leaves.”
• I can finally drag the bag of charcoal into the garage and hope it dries out before next year. Often at this time, I set a Labor Day’s resolution to start storing our grilling supplies indoors like smart people. On the other hand, I recently saw the cutest rusty spatula transformed into an earring tree at a flea market.
• I can finally stop searching the classifieds for garage sales because most people won’t risk frostbite to sell grandma’s collection of crocheted hangers.
• I can smile and not break a sweat when I pay the electric bill.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.