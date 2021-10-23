Temperatures are dropping, leaves are turning colors, the days are growing shorter — and the last of the summer concerts are winding down across the region.
The following are the last hurrah for local and regional venues holding big stage concerts showcasing big-name acts. If you’ve missed a summer concert this year or want to catch the final ones before the end of the season, this is your chance to do so.
• Reckless Kelly, Kansas Crossing Casino.
Willy and Cody Braun, along with Jay Nazz and Joe Miller, will take the stage this weekend inside The Corral in Pittsburg, Kansas.
This Idaho-based band has been playing its trademark “reckless” brand of rock-influenced country for nearly 25 years now, blending “slice-of-life storytelling” with the “complexities of human connection” in their songs, said Willy Braun, who co-founded the band in 1996 with older brother Cody and drummer Nazz. This gritty style of songwriting was seen in spades in the band’s 2020 album, “American Jackpot and American Girls.”
“I’ve always wanted to write an America-themed record, but not in some superpolitical or ‘rah-rah-rah’ sort of way,” Willy Braun said. “I wanted to tell stories of everyday life and the kinds of things that nearly everybody experiences growing up in this country.”
The songs on the album — most notably “North American Jackpot,” “Goodbye Colorado” and the Tom Petty homage “Tom Was a Friend of Mine” — came alive through bursts of spontaneity: “There’s something incredible about the first time you play a song really well together, and we don’t ever want to waste that take on the rehearsal room,” Willy Braun said.
Tickets are $25; doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.
A number of free concerts will be taking place this month, next month and early December inside the Southeast Kansas-based casino: Left of Center on Friday, Oct. 29; Tim Nowell on Saturday, Oct. 30; Whiskey Outlaws on Friday, Nov. 5; Travis Kidd on Friday, Nov. 12; Dallas and Janell on Saturday, Nov. 13; Erica McKenzie on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20; Tim Nowell on Thursday, Nov. 25; Donnie Miller on Friday, Nov. 26; and Taylor Austin Dye on Saturday, Dec. 11.
• Marshall Tucker Band, Buffalo Run Casino & Resort.
Still led by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray, the Marshall Tucker Band has been going for 45 years. The band will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, inside the Peoria Showplace.
The South Carolina-based band — some critics call their music “progressive country” — is noted for its incorporation of styles such as blues, country and jazz. Early on, the band’s sound and stage presence caught the eye of Southern rock fiddler Charlie Daniels, who remarked later that the band “came onstage and just blew it out from start to finish.” Signature songs include “Fire on the Mountain” and “Heard It in a Love Song.”
Behind Gray is drummer B.B. Borden, multi-instrumentalist Marcus Henderson, Tony Black on bass, and Rick Willis on lead guitar and vocals. Lead guitarist and vocalist Chris Hicks recently rejoined the band after a two-year absence.
The band plays between 150 and 200 shows per year.
Ticket prices start at $31.
• Slipnot, Arkansas Music Pavilion.
It’s been a successful musical concert season at the Rogers, Arkansas-based concert venue, which saw a wide range of performances, including Jason Aldean, Alanis Morissette and the Counting Crows.
Wrapping up the final summer concert of the 2021 season will be a live performance by the heavy metal band Slipknot at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The band emerged at the end of the 20th century from Iowa and became quickly established. Overall, the band has sold 30 million records worldwide.
Tickets start at $29.50 on the lawn and go to $89.50 and higher.
Concerts set for the Arkansas Music Pavilion in 2022 include Jimmy Buffett, Steely Dan, the Backstreet Boys and Matchbox Twenty.
