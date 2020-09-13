We humans have long benefitted from and enjoyed sitting and relaxing around a fire, whether it be in a comfortable room in the house, on the patio snuggled close to a fire pit or on the banks of a river at a campsite. The leaps of flame, the crackling sounds, the smell of burning wood are hypnotic, enticing us to deep places of thought and memory. There is something primal going on here.
An oft repeated, compelling phrase of Judaism survives the ages: “When the children ask ... tell them this.” I visualize an extended family of parents and parents’ parents, children and kinfolk gathered around the evening fire. The meal is concluded, the fire is nice, the day is done and a young son breaks the spell, asking about Moses and the burning bush.
The storyteller smiles, leans back, packs his pipe and lights it as he begins deliberately and dramatically telling the story. Moses is out for several days tending sheep, when he sees in the distance a bush burning but not consumed. He must catch a closer look at this sight. He eases ever so close when out of nowhere, God speaks.
A young daughter, puzzled, jumps in and asks: “Can God talk?” Yes, answers the storyteller, pleased with the question, “but God has various, mysterious ways of speaking.”
Continuing, he tells of God instructing Moses to remove his sandals as the ground he walks upon is holy ground, of God’s wish for Moses to go back to Egypt and of Moses’ feelings of inadequacy. The story is brought to an end as Moses asks “Who do I say sent me?”and God answers, “Say to them ‘I AM THAT I AM’ sends you.”
A young son exclaims that he hopes one day to see a burning bush. A brother, older and impatient, responds “Don’t be stupid, bushes don’t burn without burning up.”
The conversation becomes more involved as the talk turns adult. The children listen quietly, as the thoughts shift to the meaning of “I AM THAT I AM” and its deep, deep mystery. How they love mystery! There is serious speculation as the people struggle with old and new ideas, and the grandparents sit back, smiling their knowing. As the fire dies down, the storyteller offers one final thought: The story is what matters. Listen to the story not about the story.
I have always loved this story with its struggle over the name of God and what to do with it. The name in the story is composed of four Hebrew letters which are not translatable into English. Scholars say the nearest translation is Yahweh. As to its practical meaning, “I AM THAT I AM” is the declaration of God, “I will be what I will be.”
And so it was with the people of God. God will be who God will be and not what they want in their God. Although the Torah does not explicitly prohibit saying the name of God, out of respect for the mystery that is God, the majority of the Hebrew people eventually ceased uttering that particular name. Other names were used instead, such as Hashem (The Name). When denoting attributes of God, word constructs were used, such as Immanuel (God with us).
When freed of scientific and historical limitations and theological entrenchment, there is a real power in those old Biblical stories — a power that entices us toward divine mystery. These stories are critical to faith’s well-being. Thomas Moore, in “The Re-Enchantment of Everyday Life,” says it best: “The soul has an absolute, unforgiving need for regular excursions into enchantment. It requires them like the body needs food and the mind needs thought.”
