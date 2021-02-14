Lent: Area Christians renew their faith in God with small sacrifices

Lent, the 40-day season — not including Sundays — runs from Ash Wednesday this week to Easter.
It’s a time of preparation, including fasting and prayer, marking the 40 days Jesus spent in the wilderness.
For many Christians, it’s a chance to take a step back and find a new focus before celebrating Jesus’ resurrection on Easter Sunday, whether that includes giving up or fasting from something — such as sweets or all drinks other than water — or picking something up — such as the discipline of prayer or study.
Prayer journaling
For Kayela Horn, Lent this year is a chance to explore the season in a new yet traditional way as the college minister at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Joplin.
Horn said she’s putting an emphasis on Lent for several reasons, including “because I am a Christ follower that truly understands the importance of recognizing Christ’s death and resurrection, and the impact that it has on my life.”
In the past, Horn has only focused on what she planned to give up, such as sweets or coffee. While she plans to give up processed foods — as a way to be more intentional about what she eats — she also plans to take on prayer journaling each morning.
“It is a practice I enjoy but something that I have failed to practice consistently,” Horn said. “Taking on 40 days of focused prayer journaling gives me the opportunity to focus on intentional time with God.
“I think we often rush through our prayers and tend to say a quick list of all the things we need, but the Bible is full of reminders that prayer is so much more than a list of needs and wants.”
Both actions, Horn said, will help her to be more intentional — whether it’s about food or spending time with God. The 40 days of eating whole foods will force her to plan her meals and take stock of how her body feels when she eats well.
In discussing the season with her college students, Horn said some are leaning toward giving up all drinks beyond water. Others are thinking about walking/jogging/biking 40 miles during the 40 day period.
“I hope that people realize that Lenten is so much more than just giving things up for a few days,” Horn said. “Giving up certain foods, taking a break from social media, taking a break from bad habits — it isn’t about losing weight or being healthier.
“I’m not doing this to challenge myself. I’m doing this so that I can remember and celebrate one of the most important moments in Christian history and so that I can feel connected to the one that gave his life for me.”
Horn has one piece of advice she’s given to her students, especially those who are struggling with thinking of ways to observe Lent.
“Don’t give up or sacrifice something that doesn’t stretch you or that can be easily replaced,” she said. “Don’t pick up something that you’re not interested in seeing improvement in. If you want to fully experience Lent and what God can do in this season, choose something to sacrifice and practice that requires you to ask God to help you through it.”
Daily reading
For Cris Norton of Miami, Oklahoma, Lent is a season she uses to prepare her heart and mind as she gets ready for Easter Sunday. She views it as a practice to help her remember the sacrifices Jesus made as part of his ministry.
In the past, Norton has given up things such as soda or social media. She’s also added things such as a Bible study or prayer walk. This year she plans to do both — giving up something and adding a practice.
“I have found that doing both works best for me,” Norton said. “When I begin to have the humanly desires of what I have given up, I have what I have added to fill the gap and truly help prepare my heart and mind and bring me closer to God.”
This year, she plans to carve out time each day to read a book called the “Best Yes.”
“It talks about working on the fine art of saying no — which I have a huge problem with — and focusing on God’s plan for me,” Norton said, adding she also plans to eliminate caffeinated sodas from her diet.
“I pray that by reading the book, spending extra time with God determining his ultimate plan for me, I can learn to say no so I have time for the things that are really important, alleviate stress and continue to increase the time I have in my life for the things God wants,” Norton said.
Focus on silence
The Rev. Melissa Dodd, a United Methodist district superintendent in Missouri, said she finds the Lenten season a good time to focus on what Christ did for her, in anticipation of Easter.
Her past practices have included adding habits rather than giving up something. This has included adding a habit to her devotion time, such as a new reading or journaling.
One year, she wrote notes to people from whom she needed to seek forgiveness.
“For my faith, Christ’s sacrifice was for my forgiveness and grace,” Dodd said. “It felt like a good time to face some places I needed to seek forgiveness.”
This year, Dodd plans to focus on silence.
“I realize even during the pandemic I don’t intentionally spend time in silence,” Dodd said. “Recently during a small group study, I read about the process of quieting our spirit. I can have silent time, but I don’t think I silence my spirit — allowing myself to be okay with not thinking about the next tasks or allowing my mind to wonder.”
She hopes an intentional practice of silence will help her embrace the peace that God gives.
“I think in calming my mind and allowing my thoughts to clear and focus on God, my spirit will find rest,” Dodd said. “It’s what I need at this season of my life.
“I don’t think everyone needs to do something for Lent, but it is a good time to create a habit that might help us be a healthier version of ourselves. Mine is connected to my faith, because that is who I am.”
A study focus
During past Lenten seasons, Chrisann Lamb of Miami, Oklahoma, has not had much success with giving up things such as sweets or chocolate.
So this year, she plans to take part in a Lenten Bible Study focusing on the book “He Made the Nails” by Adam Hamilton.
“The Lenten study helps me keep up with my church,” Lamb said. “We’ve been virtually worshipping since last March, and although we are getting ready to start up again, I really enjoy the relationships that I build with the people of my church.”
Lamb may limit her carb intake as something to give up during Lent.
“The Idea is that we mirror Christ in his 40 days of the desert,” Lamb said. “Obviously, we eat and drink, but the hope is that we can get an inkling of the sacrifices that Jesus made for us while he was human.
“I hope that this Lenten season would bring me closer to God, and to my church family.”
