While Christmas is all about feelings of solemn and joy, highlighted by the time-tested acts of giving and receiving, New Year’s Eve is anything but.
Sure, it’s all about fresh starts and new beginnings. It’s also about letting loose and partying heartily, a messy fission of fizz, fuzz and fireworks, all wrapped around the lyrics of “Auld Lang Syne.”
In other words, the two holidays couldn’t be more polar opposite, separated as they are by a mere seven days.
Here is a rundown of some New Year’s Eve-related parties and bashes that will be taking place either midweek or this weekend:
Blackthorn Pizza & Pub
Costumes are encouraged at Blackthorn Pizza & Pub’s upcoming New Year’s Eve bash on Tuesday, though this one has a Roaring 20s” theme.
“We’ll have singing, dancing, giveaways and a free Champagne toast at midnight,” said Blackthorn owner Melanie Wamble.
The themed party, hosted by Dream Theatre Co., runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., at 510 S. Joplin Ave. Dream Theatre is a company of local performers who specialize in out-of-the-norm theatrical projects.
“We are transforming the backstage room into a 1920s speakeasy, where 2019 will meet 1920 to ring in 2020,” said Dream Theatre Co.’s Era Stone, who has been with the performing group since 2010. “Guests are invited to wear their best flapper dresses and fedoras in true 1920s fashion or with a twist of 2020s flair.”
When it comes to costumes, think of “flapper dresses with lots of fringe, long velvet dresses, sparkling jumpsuits, fedoras, and lots of pearls,” she said.
It’s sure to be, Stone continued, a party of the century.
“We’re bringing all the extravagance of a Roaring 20s party hiding from the prohibitionists in an underground bar,” she said.
There is a $10 cover charge for those 21 and older.
Details: 417-623-2485.
Buffalo Run Casino
SFO is about the closest re-creation to the Steve Perry era of the super group Journey as fans can get; certainly it’s the closest thing for Journey fans in the Joplin metro area.
Belting out songs such as “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheels in the Sky” and “Any Way You Want It,” the six-member band will also pay musical respects to ‘80s bands Foreigner (“Double Vision”) and Kansas (“Dust in the Wind”).
The concert goes live at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $10.
On Tuesday, beginning at 10:30 p.m. up through the drop of the ball, a “glow party” will take place at the Showplace, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. Ticket prices are $20 in advance and $25 the day of — each guest receives a free glass of sparkling wine to ring in the new year.
Details: 918-542-7140.
Kansas Crossing Casino
It’s a unique New Year’s Eve tag team involving XWE Wrestling, based out Salina, Kansas, and the Kansas Wrestling Alliance, as the two entities bring to the area a one-of-a-kind wrestling event featuring Drake Gallows, XWE heavyweight champion.
“We rocked the house the last time we were there (at Kansas Crossing Casino), and we plan on doing it again; come on out, and experience XWE Wrestling,” said a post on XWE Wrestling’s Facebook page.
The event takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Corral, 1275 U.S. Highway 69 in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Unlike so many holiday-related parties, this particular event is open to all ages, even the youngest wrestling fans out there.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $20.
Details: 620-240-4400.
Guitars Rock N Country Bar
Located at 1800 W. Seventh Street in Joplin, Guitars will be launching its American Country Countdown 2020 New Year’s Eve Bash Tuesday night.
Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 on the day of the event.
Aside from partying and reveling, there will be a toast and a balloon drop at the strike of midnight.
Details: 417-782-6444.
Flicker Arcade Bar
The theme for this New Year’s Eve bash, according to the arcade’s Facebook page, is “modern flapper”: “As we ring in the modern roaring ‘20s, let’s play homage to the iconic style developed 100 years ago and twist it with our own modern touches. That means fabulous fringes, feathers and faux leather pumps.”
Located at 122 S. Main St. in Joplin, festivities start at 10 p.m.
Details: 417-952-2088.
Rumors Cocktail Lounge
The new year will be brought in with a masquerade ball — “The biggest party of the year,” according to the Rumors Facebook page. The band Gotcha Covered will bring the party to the stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Other festivities include a best-dressed costume contest and party favors to add to the fun. There will also be giveaways and a photo booth for pictures to remember the night. Also, there will be free sparkling wine at midnight. The party kicks off at 7 p.m. at 1825 W. Seventh St..
Details: 417-726-5215.
Whiskey Dick’s
“A lot of controlled chaos” is how the folks down at Whiskey Dick’s, 516 S. Joplin Ave., summed up their Tuesday night party, filled with sparkling wine, karaoke, a costume contest and a “whole lot of drunk good-for-nothings” and “shenanigans aplenty.” Jokingly, they mentioned there are “likely a few arguments over whether 2020 is actually a new decade, or does it really begin in 2021?”
No cover charge. The party starts at 5 p.m. and wraps up at 1 a.m.
Details: 417-206-3425.
Club XO
Club XO, located at 502 S. Joplin Ave., is going neon Tuesday night, with a “glow party” starting at 9 p.m. and running through the moment the ball drops on the new year.
Expect great music and great service.
Details: 417-317-1234.
