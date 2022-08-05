PRYOR, Okla. — Two music festivals will take place in September in a concert venue located 4 miles north of Pryor, at 1421 W. 450 Road. The city, with a population under 10,000, is located south of Vinita and east of Tulsa. It’s about an hour’s drive from Joplin, or roughly 76 miles.
The first festival, Rocklahoma 2022, is scheduled to run from Friday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 4. This is the 15th year for the festival, Oklahoma’s most popular rock concert.
Participating bands are:
• Friday, Sept. 2: Shinedown, Three Days Grace, Jelly Roll, Underoath, Bad Wolves, Bad Omens, Slaughter, Dorothy, Dropout Kings, John Harvie, Widow 7, Firstryke, The Normandys, Wildstreet and Like Before.
• Saturday, Sept. 3: Korn, Evanescence, Seether, In This Moment, Skillet, Nothing More, Palaye Royale, Suicidal Tendencies, Sleep Token, Quiet Riot, Dana Dentata, Even in Death, Paralandra, American Maid, Killer Hearts and McQueen Street.
• Sunday, Sept. 4: Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, Cypress Hill, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, The Hu, Lit, Fire From the Gods, Caned by Nod, The Midnight Devils, Sin of Saints, Eternal Frequency, Pulse and Dead Fervor.
Single-day general admission tickets start at $105; weekend general admission tickets are $229.
For details, go to www.rocklahoma.com.
The second annual Born & Raised Music Festival, which promises “a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us,” is set for Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Last year’s headliners included ZZ Top, Cody Jinks, Blackberry Smoke and Zach Bryan. For 2022, Jinks and Bryan are back; joining them throughout the weekend will be Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tanya Tucker, along with Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band and Jason Boland and The Stragglers. In total, there will be more than 35 acts performing live.
Participating bands are:
• Friday, Sept. 16: Zach Bryan, American Aquarium, Mike and the Moonpies, Jamie Lin Wilson, Joshua Ray Walker, Tim Montana, Kendell Marvel and Dalton Domino.
• Saturday, Sept. 17: Cody Jinks, Brothers Osborne, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price, Hold My Beer & Watch This with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, Flatland Cavalry, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Natalie Hemby, Kody West, Charles Wesley Godwin, Nick Shoulders, Graycie York, Leah Blevins, William Beckmann and Matt Schuster.
• Sunday, Sept. 18: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Wade Bowen, Corey Kent, The Band of Heathens, Whitey Morgan & The 78’s, Tanner Usrey, Kat Hasty, Them Dirty Roses, Josh Meloy, Riddy Arman, Summer Dean and Courtney Patton.
Single-day general admission tickets start at $129.50; weekend general admission tickets are $239.50.
For details, go to www.bornandraisedfestival.com.
