Okay, I admit it: Culturally, I’m stuck in the 1980s. I mean, those were my formative years, so it was bound to happen, right?
My favorite band is New Order; when I hear “Bizarre Love Triangle,” my heart does a happy dance, and I sing along. I repeatedly watch the films of John Hughes, though I freely acknowledge that they have not aged well because of troublesome instances of sexism, ageism, racism and homophobia. And my favorite artists are two icons of that era, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Luckily, decades later, contemporary writers and illustrators have joyfully revisited these talented individuals. Case in point: Two children’s storybooks that I recently read.
“DRAWING ON WALLS: A STORY OF KEITH HARING,” text by MATTHEW BURGESS and pictures by JOSH COCHRAN, is a new addition to the Joplin Public Library collection. With its soft, colorful cover, it calls both to the eyes and one’s sense of touch. And, oh, what a visual appeal this book holds. I was enraptured.
Burgess and Cochran share Haring’s life story starting with his childhood in Pennsylvania, where he made art with his father and doted on his three sisters and continuing with his journey to that mecca of culture, New York City.
In his new home, Haring truly found himself and his work. He enrolled in art school. He fell in love with deejay Juan DuBose. He made friends in a diverse community. He began — gasp — drawing on walls, a thing forbidden to him as a child. He created marvelous graffiti in New York City subways and painted murals in faraway places such as West Germany and Italy.
A recurring theme in “Drawing on Walls” is the care that Haring took with children. He spent quality time with his little sisters. He drew on the T-shirts, skateboards and jeans of his young fans. And he painted with kids, even creating a mural in Japan with them. He loved life, and he loved bringing art to people of all ages and types.
As a longtime admirer of Haring’s work, “Drawing on Walls” was a true treat. The book not only delves into his life story, it features his brilliant artwork in all its colorful, curvy, lined wonder. I loved every popping page.
Another 1980s art superstar was Jean-Michel Basquiat, featured in the Caldecott Medal-winning book “RADIANT CHILD,” written and illustrated by JAVAKA STEPTOE.
The son of Haitian and Puerto Rican parents, Basquiat grew up in a trilingual household in Brooklyn that was rich in art, music and food. He came from a loving family but faced challenges. He was injured in a car accident at age 7. His mother’s gift of a copy of “Gray’s Anatomy” became a strong influence on his later work. And his mother’s struggle with mental illness led to her leaving the family home.
In his late teens, Basquiat left Brooklyn for the Lower East Side of New York City, where he created T-shirts and postcards to support himself. He became known as a graffiti artist, using the name SAMO@. Eventually, his work moved to gallery walls, and he became well-known in the art scene, mingling with contemporaries such as Andy Warhol and Keith Haring.
“Radiant Child” is glorious. The artwork is stunning — a mixture of Basquiat’s and that of Steptoe, who painted on pieces of wood found throughout New York City. Color and bold lines leap off the page, as do the words that tell Basquiat’s story. They have a wonderful rhythm that I felt and heard as I read them.
Sadly, these greats of the 1980s art scene are no longer with us. Both died too young. Keith Haring passed away from complications caused by AIDS in 1990 at 31, and Jean-Michel Basquiat died from a drug overdose at 27 in 1988.
But, please, don’t grieve. Haring and Basquiat gifted the world with tremendous and beautiful art. Enjoy it, and celebrate their lives in “Drawing on Walls” and “Radiant Child,” both found in the storybook section of the Joplin Public Library.
Lisa Brown is the administrative assistant at the Joplin Public Library.
