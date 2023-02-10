I’ve taken a bit of a break from spotlighting cookbooks in this space, but the Joplin Public Library has such a fabulous culinary-based book collection that I am compelled to focus on some newer additions. Also, I suggested these titles for purchase, so I feel obliged to promote them to our readership.
If you follow my writing, you might know that I’m a fan of British chef, television star and author Jamie Oliver. Along with maintaining a robust social media and television presence, he really cranks out the cookbooks, pretty much publishing one a year now.
Previously, he has focused on specific themes to make planning menus less complicated for his readers, such as “5 Ingredients — Quick & Easy Food,” “7 Ways” and “Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy.” To these, he has added “One: Simple One-Pan Wonders.” His intent is for users to create delicious meals with minimal dishes dirtied — i.e., less washing up, as he puts it.
Jamie’s creativity with ingredients never fails to surprise me. In his opening chapter, “Frying Pan Pasta,” he fashions nearly all the dishes from fresh lasagna sheets, from mushroom carbonara to sausage pappardelle. Later, in “The Joy of Eggs,” he features an astounding array of shakshuka recipes, plus a giant Yorkshire pudding.
He also helps readers stretch their food dollars by adding beans and lentils in unexpected places, such as his 50/50 meatballs and loaded beefburger. These are less expensive, high-protein, low-fat ingredients to balance out the pricier, richer beef and pork.
One thing I love about Jamie is his willingness to take shortcuts and incorporate items such as store-bought jams and seasonings, canned beans and frozen vegetables. Not everyone has time to soak those dried beans when making chili or hunt down produce that’s not in season.
As with previous Jamie Oliver books, the photos in “One” are lovely, colorful and simple. Some cookbooks go overboard with food styling and pictures of the authors and their friends, but this chef’s style is more to focus on the final, yummy product.
Speaking of yummy, this next cookbook I purchased for myself after I perused the library’s copy. Social media star Nadia Caterina Munno, also known as The Pasta Queen, bursts out of the pages of her debut cookbook with the same fun, warmth and passion that she displays in her videos.
“The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook” is mostly a cookbook, but it’s also abundant in wonderful essays about the author’s home country of Italy, the history of the food she prepares, and her family, both past and present.
If you aren’t familiar with Nadia, her TikTok videos feature her behaving in an overly dramatic fashion as she prepares scrumptious Italian dishes in her beautiful kitchen. She dresses colorfully, flings her long brown hair about and exclaims, rolling her R’s, that something or someone is “Just gorgeous.” In another person, I’d find these traits obnoxious, but she brings a sense of humor and sincerity that works.
The self-proclaimed Pasta Queen grew up in both Rome and Naples before moving to London as an adult. Eventually, marriage to an Englishman happened, kids came along, and their business brought them to Florida. Nadia was always known among friends and family for preparing good food, with only the freshest and most authentic ingredients, but it was when the pandemic happened that she made a name for herself with her energetic TikTok videos and became pasta royalty.
Confession time: I love to prepare all types of food, but nothing makes me happier when I’m in the kitchen than cooking Italian food. I make so much of it that my best friend of 30 years was shocked to learn only fairly recently that there is little Italian in my family lineage. So this cookbook was especially appealing to me. My copy already has two dozen bits of paper tagging recipes I intend to try soon.
The recipes that caught my eye are too many to detail here, but a few merit mentioning, such as:
• Conchiglie con pera e Gorgonzola, or shells with pear and Gorgonzola. The author had me at Gorgonzola and walnuts. Poaching pears is something I’ve not tried before, but I’m willing to do it.
• Ziti alla norma, or pasta with tomato, fried eggplant and ricotta salata. As a lover of eggplant, I've had this pasta dish has been in my repertoire for years, though I struggle with finding ricotta salata.
• Spaghetti al limone, or spaghetti with creamy lemon sauce. I can’t fully convey how tempting the accompanying photograph is, with a sculpted twirl of creamy spaghetti garnished with lemon zest. It’s glossy and glistening, thanks to the pasta water, which Nadia dubs “Tears of the Gods.”
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention her fettuccine Alfredo. It’s a much simpler and authentic version than mine, which usually includes heavy cream and sometimes mascarpone. All you really need is lots of butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano and pasta, folks.
Every recipe features “gorgeous tips” for alternate ingredients or preparation methods. My favorite was an emphasis on crushing tomatoes by hand if you are using canned whole peeled tomatoes. This is something I have always done.
Nadia says: “Hand-crushing tomatoes is a gentler approach that preserves the tomatoes’ structure. Blending also splits the seeds, which will release a bitter flavor into the sauce.”
The photography is a blend of family and friends portraits, piles of plated food and fresh ingredients — all of it colorful and appealing to the eye.
One cool thing: Many pages include QR codes for the videos of The Pasta Queen making particular recipes, which I don’t think I’ve seen in a cookbook before. It brings a contemporary touch to publishing that I like.
“One” and “The Pasta Queen” are just two of the Joplin Public Library’s newer cookbooks. We add more nearly every week, and there truly is something for everyone in our collection. Come check us out.
