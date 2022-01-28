Usually when I write about a book or movie here, I unabashedly recommend it for consumption. Confession time: I can’t quite bring myself to do that this time.
With some trepidation, a couple of weeks ago, I checked out a new adult graphic novel, "DID YOU HEAR WHAT EDDIE GEIN DONE?" by HAROLD SCHECHTER and ERIC POWELL. I finally picked it up a few days ago. Riveted, I read it cover to cover in one sitting. Afterward I felt disturbed, creeped out and slightly sick to my stomach but also strangely glad I selected it.
Fans of lurid American crimes and horror films will know immediately the name Ed Gein. His unspeakable acts — too nauseating to describe here — inspired the creation of Norman Bates from “Psycho,” Leatherface from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and Buffalo Bill from “The Silence of the Lambs.” They held the world in thrall when they were discovered in November 1957 in rural Wisconsin.
The subject matter is beyond dark, but Schechter and Powell delve into the making of this murderer, portraying his dysfunctional upbringing and lonely, isolated life. By the time they arrive at detailing his crimes, you perhaps understand him a tiny bit.
Raised by a fanatically religious, judgmental mother and an abusive, aimless father, Gein was fed twisted views of women and sexuality. He also frequently witnessed and experienced violence first hand. An awkward child, he was treated as an outsider by his peers when growing up. All these occurrences led to the birth of a very troubled, damaged individual.
In adulthood, Gein remained single and didn’t pursue relationships with women. After the death of his father and his older brother’s departure from the family farm, he was left alone with his domineering mother, solely responsible for her care as her health declined. When she died, the nightmare truly began. He moved quietly throughout his community, doing odd jobs and dining in people’s kitchens, perceived as a harmless oddball, but behind the scenes he was committing horrible deeds that were the stuff of nightmares.
His acts were eventually uncovered after a couple of women in the community went missing. And the horrors unfolded from there, sending experienced law enforcement officers fleeing from Gein’s house. Immediately, Gein became the talk of the community and the media covering the story.
He was arrested, interviewed and deemed unfit, too insane to stand trial. He spent time in a state hospital, and was later tried on a charge of first-degree murder. After the guilty verdict, he was quickly sent back to a maximum-security hospital, where he later died.
While I found “Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?” upsetting, I am not so distressed that I wish I hadn’t read it. The book is well-researched and written, with moody, atmospheric drawings in varying shades of black and gray. It treats its subject matter-of-factly, not veering into pulp fiction. I was fascinated by how these true events became part of cinematic history. I had known about the influence on “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” but not “Psycho” or “The Silence of the Lambs.”
But consider yourselves forewarned: The deeds depicted in these pages are gruesome. The illustrations are not what I would call graphic, but they are realistic. Because of the nature of the crimes and the artwork, I cannot recommend this book for everyone. Some might find it simply too disturbing. There is a reason it is in the adult graphic novel collection. So, if you dare — and especially if you are a fan of true crime or horror films and novels — you might consider checking out “Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?” It can be found on the new nonfiction shelves of the Joplin Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.