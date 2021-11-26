Children’s books have changed considerably since I was growing up in the 1970s. Then, it was all "Curious George," Dr. Seuss, and “Frog and Toad Are Friends.” The stories were sweet and inspiring, and they fed my love of reading, but they tended to shy away from weightier topics. But these days, there is much greater diversity of individuals and subject matter.
Currently, one of my favorite children’s authors is Rob Sanders, who writes storybooks about LGBTQIA history. I have previously reviewed two of his books, “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag” and “Stonewall: A Building. An Uprising. A Revolution.” Now, he has a new release, “Stitch by Stitch: Cleve Jones and the AIDS Memorial Quilt.”
You might be familiar with the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which was created by people who had lost friends, relatives and loved ones to AIDS. It was displayed for the first time in 1987 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and covered a space larger than a football field. The quilt has grown in size since then, and panels are shown around the country.
I was fortunate enough to see panels in the mid-1990s, when I lived in Columbia. It was a tearful, solemn experience walking around the Mizzou basketball arena, viewing the quilt panels — even more so because I had lost a friend to AIDS a couple of years earlier. He was foremost in my mind and in my heart as I viewed the memorials to so many who had died.
Sanders does justice to this emotional topic. He introduces the reader to Cleve Jones, an activist whose mentor was Harvey Milk, an openly gay politician in San Francisco in the 1970s. Cleve campaigned for equal rights for LGBTQIA people and continued this work even after Harvey was murdered.
When previously healthy young gay men began dying from a mysterious disease in the early ‘80s, Cleve found a new calling. The disease was eventually given the name AIDS — acquired immunodeficiency syndrome — and it became an epidemic without a cure. So many lives were lost.
At a candlelight march in memory of Harvey Milk, Cleve handed out cardboard and markers to participants; he urged them to write down the names of someone they knew who had died of AIDS. The cardboard pieces were taped to the wall of a government building, and Cleve suddenly had the idea to create a formal memorial — a quilt, perhaps.
It took time for the idea to take off, but take off it did. People crafted quilt panels that evoked the memory of dear ones lost to a terrible disease. As Sanders writes, “It was a way to remember, a way to heal, a way to show love, a way to do something when it seemed nothing could be done.”
As the quilt grew, it was displayed around the country. At each showing, the names of the people it memorialized were read aloud. Today, the panels represent 100,000 names. That’s 100,000 individuals lost to AIDS — and that’s not everyone the disease took.
Eventually, AIDS began to receive the attention of the government and money was devoted to research. Regrettably, there is still no cure, but there are now medications to treat HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. More people are living with HIV and fewer are dying from AIDS.
In keeping with the image of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, Sanders weaves the importance of quilts throughout “Stitch by Stitch.” He writes of a quilt sewn for Cleve Jones by his great-grandmother, and a “patchwork of friends” Cleve made when he left home after coming out as gay.
The illustrations by Jamey Christoph are lovely, with a gentle color palette. They capture the energy of Cleve’s activism, as well as the tenderness of loss.
“Stitch by Stitch” can be found in the storybook collection in the Joplin Public Library’s Children’s Department, along with Rob Sanders’s other books. The adult collection holds Cleve Jones’s autobiography, “When We Rise: My Life in the Movement,” as well as the wonderful documentary, “The Times of Harvey Milk,” among other resources.
In addition, if you wish to see this historic work in person, you have an opportunity. Panels — nearly 320 — from the memorial quilt will be on display in Springfield, thanks to the efforts of the AIDS Project of the Ozarks, among many others. They will be shown at National Avenue Christian Church, from Dec. 1-5, at varying times. Check out the AIDS Project’s Facebook page for more details.
