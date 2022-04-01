Those of you who have previously read my work in these pages might have surmised — correctly — that I’m passionate about two things in particular: cooking and children’s literature. And, oh, how I love it when those interests merge!
One of my favorite children’s books in the Joplin Public Library collection is titled "Fanny in France: Travel Adventures of a Chef's Daughter, with Recipes" by Chef Alice Waters. It’s a delightful, colorful, lively work that can be found in juvenile nonfiction. In it, Waters’ daughter, Fanny, narrates her overseas adventures and shares delicious French recipes, ranging from bouillabaisse (fish stew) to chocolate mousse.
Much to my excitement, a new children’s storybook puts the spotlight on the famed chef herself. "ALICE WATERS COOKS UP A FOOD REVOLUTION" is written by DIANE STANLEY and illustrated by JESSE HARTLAND. It is an utter joy to read as it tells the story of young Alice discovering the pleasures of fresh food and her journey to becoming one of the nation’s most influential and well-known chefs.
Growing up in New Jersey, Alice learned firsthand the difference between fresh versus processed food. In the summer, her family’s garden bounty filled the dinner table with ripe strawberries, crisp lettuce and tender tomatoes. When the growing season ended, the Waters family turned to convenience foods that were packaged, frozen and canned in factories. Alice determined early on that she definitely preferred the vegetables and fruits grown in her family’s garden. They tasted like real food.
Alice grew up and went away to college in Berkeley, California, which afforded her the opportunity to study abroad in France. There, she discovered exciting new dishes and flavors. Yummy soups. Baguettes with apricot jam. Crepes. Fish. Salads. All of it is the best thing she has ever eaten, and all of it is made with very fresh ingredients. It is a life-altering revelation.
Back at Berkeley, Alice immersed herself in French culture — movies, fashion, cookbooks — and prepared fancy dinners for her friends. After she graduated, she drifted a bit, until one day she spied an old house for sale. Immediately, she envisioned it as a restaurant, a place with flowers on the tables and fantastic smells coming from the kitchen. With the help of family and friends, she bought the house and dubbed it Chez Panisse, after a character in her favorite old French movie. Her restaurant was born.
Alice might not know a lot about the restaurant business, but she knew this: Chez Panisse would serve a single set menu, which would differ every day, and only the freshest local ingredients would be used in the kitchen.
The new restaurateur and her merry band of helpers struggled at first. They took too long to get out food, and they ran out of food quickly. But they learned as they went, and they had fun doing it. Gradually, they found success.
But Alice’s business faced challenges. Namely, the lack of local, fresh, organic ingredients. She wanted what she ate as a child and in France. So she hopped in her car and explored Northern California, hunting for small family farms, ranches and dairies. She found them and arranged to buy their wares.
Over time, Chez Panisse became world famous, and Alice Waters quietly started a food revolution. Her vision for fresh, healthy, natural food has influenced everyone from professional chefs to home cooks.
I feel Waters’ influence as I shop local farmers markets — I spend every Saturday morning at Joplin Empire Market — where I buy organic, seasonal produce, local honey, quality breads and pastries, and farm-fresh eggs. Because of her, restaurants all over — including some in Joplin and surrounding towns — acquire their bread, eggs, meat and produce from area farmers and bakers.
“Alice Waters Cooks Up a Food Revolution” tells the famed chef’s story with wonderful detail and energy, and the illustrations are colorful and charming. It is a terrific companion to “Fanny in France.”
And if you want to learn more about Alice Waters, the library’s adult collection contains “The Chez Panisse Menu Cookbook” and the recent “We Are What We Eat: A Slow Food Manifesto,’’ as well as a handful of e-books. Have a look, and happy cooking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.