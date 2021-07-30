Cheese and I have a serious relationship, and it’s long term and committed.
One of my favorite meals since childhood is a classic grilled cheese served with homemade tomato soup. When friends and I gather at a house party, a variety of cheeses are always present to accompany our adult beverages. My afternoon snacks are usually cheese and crackers; in fact, as I type this piece, I am noshing on small chunks of a flavorful espresso cheddar.
And although I’ve been a vegetarian for decades now, cheese — good, old-fashioned, full-dairy cheese — is the reason I’m not a vegan. Even today’s vastly improved and diverse vegan cheeses have not persuaded me to abandon my stubbornly lacto-ovo ways.
So imagine my delight when I spied a new volume on a colleague’s book cart. Its title: “I (Heart) Cheese: A Cookbook.” Oh, yum!
“I (Heart) Cheese” (the title actually uses the image of a heart, not the word) by Mihaela Metaxa-Albu is a true pleasure for those of us obsessed with dairy. It features what the subtitle describes as “60 Ooey, Gooey, Delicious Meals for Serious Cheese Lovers.” Yep, that’s me.
Before I delve into some of the recipes that captured my attention, a few words about the book itself.
A decent cookbook, in my opinion, should be a feast for the eyes as well as the palate. This one features several color close-up photos of cheesy dishes will make your mouth water.
Next, I love how “I (Heart) Cheese” is arranged. The table of contents is organized by related groups of cheeses. For instance, in my favorite chapter there are recipes for the stronger-tasting ones such as Stilton, Roquefort and Gorgonzola; I live for blue cheese.
Looking for something easy to grate? You have Parmigiano-Reggiano, Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano appearing together. Do your taste buds prefer something milder? Seek out the pages that focus on burrata, mozzarella, ricotta and cream cheese. There is truly something for everyone here.
And the recipes themselves are accessible, seemingly geared toward people with various levels of skill in the kitchen. They are kept to one page, contain simple instructions and feature easily obtainable ingredients that many cooks might already have in their refrigerator or pantry.
Speaking of recipes, they are delicious and plentiful, and range from sweet to savory.
Who knew you could make something sweet with cheese? I mean, aside from cannoli. I intend to try the chocolate chip ricotta pancakes for brunch — or dinner — sometime. I am thrilled that the recipe contains more than a teaspoon of orange zest. I think it will pair nicely with the chocolate and the ricotta.
I shared my deep affection for blue cheese above. Therefore, my evening menu will soon include a blue cheese, cranberry and spinach pasta. I think the addition of walnuts and cranberries will give this an autumnal feel, a refreshing look ahead while we are experiencing summer’s heat.
If you’re like me, when you think of cheese, you think macaroni and cheese. Well, there are certainly mac and cheese recipes in “I (Heart) Cheese” — such as smoky mac and cheese, and blue mac and cheese.
Want a break from the pasta? Try the Parmesan roasted chickpea salad, which features a zippy lemon vinaigrette, chickpeas, tomatoes and asparagus along with the aforementioned Parmesan cheese. Or, if you like fennel and oranges, grapefruits and lemons, give the citrusy fennel and burrata salad a whirl. Have you ever tried burrata? It’s divine — small orbs of mozzarella with a creamy center.
Don’t forget to eat your veggies, even if you are fattening them up with cheese. Try the herby brie rosemary rotato bake, twice-baked butternut squash with Gorgonzola, brocc(oli) and cheese, and cheese mushroom skillet.
I’m excited to make the crispy halloumi “fries” with roasted tomato dip. Halloumi holds up well to heat, so it’s ideal for tossing in a skillet or the oven. Unfortunately it’s hard to find in Joplin, though occasionally you can find it at Aldi; I recently scored some at a Trader Joe’s I visited while out of town. But with tomato season in full swing, you’ll have no problem tracking down cherry tomatoes at local farmers markets.
These recipes should give you an idea of what to expect from “I (Heart) Cheese.” Basically, it’s what the subtitle promises. If it’s not already checked out, you can find this title — and so much more — on the new nonfiction shelves of the Joplin Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.