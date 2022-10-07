I love a complicated recipe that leads to me spending an afternoon in the kitchen, almost as much as I love shopping at farmers markets for locally sourced foods for my meals. But sometimes a person wants to keep things simple and empty out that pantry, refrigerator, or freezer, if only to make room for new goodies.
Thus I was delighted when several months ago the Joplin Public Library acquired a cookbook by one of my favorite chefs, YOTAM OTTOLENGHI, who with his frequent collaborator, NOOR MURAD, and their team, penned SHELF LOVE: RECIPES TO UNLOCK THE SECRETS OF YOUR PANTRY, FRIDGE AND FREEZER.
Ottolenghi’s books are always colorfully illustrated, vegetarian and vegan friendly, and feature recipes that are somehow familiar yet adventurous and slightly exotic — in other words, right in my wheelhouse.
The dishes in this particular cookbook are divided into a handful of chapters that are wittily titled: “That one shelf in the back of your pantry,” “Your veg box,” “Who does the dishes,” “Fridge raid,” “The freezer is your friend” and “At the very end.”
I mean, who doesn’t have some random canned fava beans or a bottle of Asian chili crisp stashed in the back of the pantry, the result of an impulse buy or possibly planning ahead for future endeavors? (Raises hand guiltily.) It’s time to do a clean-out and use these hidden treasures.
Early on in “Shelf Love,” my heart — and taste buds — leaped with joy. Ottolenghi always has a fabulous but simple hummus recipe in his repertoire, and once again he delivers. Here, there are two whole pages devoted to hummus-creation tips, preceding two more pages for his Creamy Dreamy Hummus, which features instructions using either canned or dried chickpeas. One of the best hints I learned in the past year, which I picked up from this author, is to add a couple of ice cubes to your food processor when you are making your hummus. The result is a smoother, more aerated mixture.
I tagged the Cheesy Polenta and Tomato Sauce to try later. It’s his staff’s version of a dish I frequently make when summer’s cherry tomatoes are abundant. I will confess this polenta knocks mine out of the park, with its addition of vegetable stock, milk, butter and Gruyere cheese to instant polenta. I usually just throw in some butter and Parmesan with my cornmeal and call it good. I roast my tomatoes in the oven with a generous portion of garlic, some sea salt, a glug of olive oil, and a few sprigs of fresh thyme. Here, oregano and onion are used, and the tomatoes are prepared in a skillet on the stovetop, resulting in a proper sauce instead of the confit that mine resembles.
A recipe that had me saying, “Oooh, they’re geniuses!” was the Tabbouleh Fritters with Quick Chile Sauce. As much as I love tabbouleh, I occasionally become bored with it. “Shelf Love’s” accompanying photo of beautifully crispy discs of this classic bulgur wheat and vegetable salad, processed into a batter before being lightly fried in oil, inspires me to try something new.
Looking for a healing soup? Slurp a bowl or two of the Magical Chicken and Parmesan Soup with Pappardelle. Pasta ribbons, a whole chicken, a head of garlic, a wedge of Parmesan and a chile pepper, among other ingredients, result in a warming bowl of goodness for both the body and the soul.
Now, about those fava beans: If you happen to have fresh or frozen, you could prepare the Fava Bean and Herb Salad with Toum. Toum is a condiment made by whipping together garlic, olive oil and lemon juice. Here, the strong-tasting toum is mellowed with Greek yogurt and served beneath an artfully arranged pile of fava beans, lettuce and fresh herbs.
Who doesn’t crave a sweet treat to finish off a meal? Try Verena’s Road Trip Cookies. These oatmeal-based cookies, flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar and a bit of vanilla bean paste, sound like a tasty, chewy delight, though I might substitute dried cranberries for the recommended raisins to suite my preferences.
If these dishes tempt you, I urge you to check out “Shelf Love” from the Joplin Public Library’s cookbook collection. Sure, some of the ingredients might be unfamiliar, but give them a try just for fun. It also gives you an excuse to do some online shopping or, even better, explore your local international grocery store.
And you can certainly adapt the food of “Shelf Love” to your own palate. Ottolenghi and his crew encourage this, as each recipe features a write-in box (use your own book or photocopy, please, not the library’s) titled “Make It Your Own” that offers alternative hints and substitutions.
While you’re at it, don’t forget to explore the pink foldout pages at the end of the book. They arrange the recipes into such helpful categories as “Kid Friendly,” “Under an Hour” and “Veggie Mains,” among others.
So dig deep into that pantry or the back of the freezer, or see what fresh treasures await in your refrigerator. Find some inspiration in “Shelf Love,” or another cookbook from the Joplin Public Library collection. Your appetite will thank you.
