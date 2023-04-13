In late autumn last year, on one of my daily, work-related trips to Joplin City Hall, my eyes fell on some new, intriguing art adorning what I call the Sixth Street Outdoor Gallery.
Drawn in a style that would populate a comic book, it appeared atmospheric and vintage with its sepia tones. Upon closer inspection, I saw to my delight that the panels were taken from a graphic novel by artist and writer Sean Fitzgibbon, entitled “Crescent Hotel: What Follows Is True.”
I intended to Google the author and buy a copy of the book but never got around to it. However, in mid-February of this year, the opportunity arose not only to purchase “Crescent Hotel,” but meet the author.
A public viewing of the artwork was scheduled, followed by a signing at a local restaurant just around the corner. It was a joyful gathering, for it seemed like a family reunion for Fitzgibbon, who grew up in Webb City but now lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
As he signed my book, we chatted for several minutes and exchanged contact information when he found out I worked at Joplin Public Library. I learned a bit about how his wife, a librarian, helped research the book, and received a kind invitation to tour her library in Fayetteville next time I’m in Northwest Arkansas.
I left the event with a personal copy of “Crescent Hotel,” a copy for the library and plans to enlist Fitzgibbon for a future author visit — on Aug. 8, as a matter of fact.
Many folks in this area have been to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and found themselves drawn to the Crescent Hotel. It’s a historic structure possessing an intriguing backstory and renowned stories of hauntings.
I have been once, spending a couple hours exploring there with friends. My impressions: It was a lovely old hotel, with an air of Victorian elegance. But, to be honest, I found the place stifling and creepy, so I was happier being outside in the sunshine on the beautiful grounds. (I was also excited to befriend two very friendly bull terriers in the lobby and visit the well-stocked gift shop.)
Still, I love a spooky tale, and Fitzgibbon chose well with his subject matter, focusing on the years before the building became the Crescent Hotel as we know it now, when it was a cancer hospital owned and operated by a con man named Norman Baker. People came to Baker’s hospital with hope for a cure, but what they often found was loss not just of life, but of their money as well.
Framing the history of the hotel is a character study of Eureka Springs. This little Ozarks town became known after the Civil War for its healing waters, but is now more famous for the eclectic shops, architecture and bars and restaurants that adorn its steep, winding streets, as well as the great live entertainment and festive atmosphere.
In conducting his research, Fitzgibbon interviewed local figures connected to the Crescent and its people through the years. These individuals and their stories are depicted throughout the book. Fitzgibbon himself makes the occasional appearance in his artwork.
Construction on the Crescent began in 1884, but upon its completion, the beautiful hotel never achieved commercial success. The Crescent College and Conservatory for Young Women was established to supplement the struggling business; however, the Great Depression eventually shuttered both the school and the hotel. Between 1925 and 1937, there were various attempts to reopen, but all failed.
Until the autumn of 1937.
At that time Baker, a one-time machinist/stage hypnotist/radio station operator from Muscatine, Iowa, and his partners transformed the Crescent Hotel into a cancer hospital that drew patients from around the country. His treatment methods pitted him against the medical establishment of the time, as he touted and provided unproven cures for cancer. He also drained people’s bank accounts with empty promises of extending their lives.
For a while, the Baker Cancer Hospital seemed to thrive, but … I won’t reveal more. You’ll have to read “Crescent Hotel” to learn what happens to Baker and his associates.
I look forward to more books from Fitzgibbon. His artwork here is appropriately gothic and moody, given the tale, but without being overtly sensationalistic. The writing is matter of fact and journalistic in places, and more poetic in others.
Throughout, I found myself focusing on seemingly small details that enriched the storytelling, such as the frequent appearance of falling autumn leaves in the Ozarks, or rays of faded sunlight on the Victorian architecture.
The research is excellent, as well, with oral histories and other resources annotated throughout. There is also a list of image reference citations at the end of the book. This detailed sharing of sources reinforces that this story is a true one.
“Crescent Hotel: What Follows is True” is a recent addition to our collection. Come visit us at the Joplin Public Library and look for it on the new nonfiction shelf, or place a hold and we’ll pull it for you.
