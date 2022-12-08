As you might have guessed from my columns over the years, I adore cookbooks and children’s storybooks. But I also have a deep fondness for memoirs and graphic novels.
Occasionally, the publishing world grants my wishes and releases memoirs in graphic novel format. I have read some outstanding ones — Art Spiegelman’s “Maus” and “Maus II,” for example, as well as “Cash: I See a Darkness,” about Johnny Cash — but I am always on the lookout for more.
So I was delighted when I spied among the new nonfiction releases “Number One is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions,” by Steve Martin, with artwork by Harry Bliss.
While I haven’t yet seen his current streaming series, “Only Murders in the Building,” my appreciation for the comedian/actor/writer/musician goes way back. I vividly recall giggling at his antics while watching a TV variety show special he starred in back in the late 1970s.
In the 1980s, I swooned over “Roxanne,” his modern cinematic update of “Cyrano de Bergerac.” And I fell in love with his beautifully written novella “Shopgirl,” later adapted into an equally lovely film starring Martin and Claire Danes.
Here, in “Number One Is Walking,” Steve Martin collaborates with cartoonist and New Yorker illustrator Harry Bliss, who crafts drawings and panels to accompany Martin’s memories of his career and the people he’s encountered. The artwork is fantastic — pretty realistic, though slightly cartoonish, done in shades of charcoal gray and white, save the gentle hues on the cover.
Bliss is a constant character in the book, as is his dog, Penny, who assists with the narrative by volunteering details to complement Martin’s stories, hanging out and pretty much being cute.
I could tell from her appearance that both Bliss and Martin love dogs. In fact, there’s a sweet anecdote about Martin’s dog of 11 years, Roger, who looked to be a Labrador retriever. The sketch of him, with his paw resting on Martin’s hand, made me smile.
A word about the book’s name: I love learning about the world of movies — especially the silent film era — but I picked up something new to me — with this memoir. Its title is derived from a phrase that film production crews use when the actors are heading toward the set.
If you are the lead, they will announce, “No. 1 is walking!” Martin shares with sardonic humor that he was always No. 1, until he did a film called “It’s Complicated,” with Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin, he heard “No. 3 is walking!” I laughed out loud at that story.
Steve Martin has always struck me as a very private person. Thus, this memoir only ever so lightly touches on his personal life. Everything else is all business. (I did however learn from the writer’s biography at the end of the book that he previously had penned a traditional memoir, “Born Standing Up.”)
He opens “Number One is Walking” by focusing on the start of his movie career. Although he had made a name for himself as a stand-up comic, by 1979 he was growing weary of life on the road and felt he was becoming overexposed in the public eye.
So he began transitioning into films. His first role was in the classic “The Jerk.” A succession of others followed over the decades, among them “All of Me,” “The Three Amigos,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” and “Father of the Bride.” He shares wonderful anecdotes about working with Hollywood royalty such as Diane Keaton, Carl Reiner, Lily Tomlin and Michael Caine, among many others.
Eventually, Martin moved into other arenas to express himself creatively. He chose stage work, starring in a much lauded production of “Waiting for Godot” with Robin Williams. He wrote “Shopgirl,” as well as the novel “Object of Beauty.” He went on the road with his band The Steep Canyon Rangers to showcase his banjo-playing skills.
Over the years, Steve Martin has won an Academy Award, five Grammy awards, an Emmy, the Mark Twain Prize and the Kennedy Center Honors. He has had a long and diverse career in the limelight. With this relaxed memoir, I get the feeling he is now at his happiest, picking and choosing projects that bring him the most joy and feed his creativity.
“Number One is Walking” is a fast read — I finished it in under an hour — but do take the time to savor the humor, the stories and the artwork contained within the pages. The last third of the book is a series of one-off comics that made me giggle, and they are worthy of the reader’s attention.
So if you are looking for a light, delightful read going into this busy holiday season, I urge you to pick up this memoir in graphic novel format. It can be found on the new nonfiction shelves at the Joplin Public Library.
