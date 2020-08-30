A friend recently asked me which chefs and food personalities I admired, and, although I have affectionately reviewed cookbooks on these pages by the likes of Ree Drummond and Rachael Ray, I answered — automatically and without hesitation — British TV stars and cookbook authors Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver. Nigella is warm and down to earth, and I’ve been a fan of Jamie Oliver’s cheeky, enthusiastic manner since his “Naked Chef” days.
Anytime new cookbooks arrive at the Joplin Public Library, I snatch them off the shelf and scurry away to seek inspiration. And when we received not one but two JAMIE OLIVER cookbooks in the space of a few weeks, I was especially excited. I had heard of both of them because I follow him on social media — where he previews many of the dishes that appear in his cookbooks — and was eager to log some kitchen time.
The older of the two books, “5 INGREDIENTS: QUICK AND EASY FOOD,” certainly lives up to its name. As much as I love preparing elaborate meals on the weekends, during the week after a full day at the library, I want something homemade yet relatively speedy and uncomplicated to make.
The first dish I tried was sticky teriyaki aubergine. I adore eggplant, and a dear friend had gifted me with the most precious globe baby eggplants. They were shiny, purple and petite, and I couldn’t wait to use them. The five ingredients were eggplant, scallions, a chili pepper, unsalted peanuts and teriyaki sauce. Both prep work — washing and chopping — and cooking were fast, and the dish turned out delicious, even pretty. The only change next time I make it will be using a homemade teriyaki sauce; I found the Trader Joe’s version I used too salty.
I served the sticky teriyaki aubergine with egg-fried rice. Five ingredients: scallions, brown rice, chili jam, eggs and silken firm tofu. It was the ideal accompaniment, although — whoops! — I forgot the tofu and had to Google chili jam, which, it turns out, is similar to the Thai sweet chili sauce I already had in my refrigerator.
Other recipes I intend to try are chocolate orange shortbread (is there a more perfect pairing? I think not), nutty kale salad, pear and gorgonzola farfalle, speedy spinach curry, and pappa al pomodoro soup.
“5 Ingredients” is laid out simply and prettily. One page has the recipes, as well as individual photos of the ingredients. The facing page features decidedly unfussy photos of the final dishes. It suits the feel of the book well.
If you’re looking for a way to create fast, simple, tasty meals, I strongly recommend “5 Ingredients.”
Next up is “ULTIMATE VEG: EASY AND DELICIOUS MEALS FOR EVERYONE,” Oliver’s first vegetarian cookbook. As a longtime vegetarian, this is the one I’d eagerly been anticipating. It did not disappoint.
My favorite aspect of this particular cookbook is how the author elevates seemingly humble ingredients by adding more exotic flavors.
I have a pretty good stuffed pepper recipe in my repertoire — it uses tempeh, a fermented soybean cake — but I need to try the masala stuffed peppers featured in “Ultimate Veg.” Ingredients include paneer (which can be found at Fox Farm Foods in Joplin), pistachios and spices such as cloves and cumin seeds.
Another dish to prepare will be crispy cauliflower katsu, or fried cauliflower cutlets, served atop a bed of basmati rice and vegetables flavored by mango chutney, garam masala, and turmeric.
If you are hesitant to experiment with unusual ingredients, there is still plenty to be found in “Ultimate Veg” for you. I like the pairing of asparagus quiche and soup. The roasted tomato risotto looks divine. I’m always in search of a good veggie burger recipe, so I must try the roasted black bean burgers. And who could turn down sticky toffee waffles? Not me.
Like “5 Ingredients,” the food photography in “Ultimate Veg” is clean and simple. At the end of the book, Oliver includes chapters of hints and tips as well as nutrition. What I liked most of all is the one-off notes he offers on how to change up the recipes or avoid eating hidden animal products, such as the animal rennet found in some cheeses.
Whether you are a longtime vegetarian or just looking to add some meatless meals to your kitchen routine, I think you’ll find something worthwhile in Oliver’s “Ultimate Veg.” And when you’re in the mood for something fast and easy, pick up “5 Ingredients.” Both books can be found on the new nonfiction shelves of the Joplin Public Library.
Lisa Brown is the administrative assistant at Joplin Public Library.
