Amidst the rush of my life, sometimes I just need a slow day alone in my kitchen to make a long-simmering red sauce. Some people meditate, exercise, take a ride or garden. Me, I cook. It’s my peace, my escape.
I need to smash, peel and chop the garlic before sliding it into the warmed olive oil; dice the sweet onion; add the tomato paste and crushed tomatoes; and throw in a handful of fresh basil. I need to smell it cooking all afternoon, filling the house with a savory aroma, and later spoon it over pasta or a hearty eggplant parmigiana.
The recipe is my maternal grandfather’s, but he died before I was born, so I never knew him. It was passed down to me from my grandmother, my mother, my aunts and uncles. Over the years I have made it my own, but to me it is still my grandfather’s sauce. Is it odd that every time I make it I think of a man who is a stranger to me? Yet it pulls us together across generations and decades, introduces us, reunites us. The power of food is that it can nourish not just our bodies but also our souls.
That is something that chef, cookbook author and TV food personality JAMIE OLIVER recognizes, and why I have been a fan since his “Naked Chef” days back in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. He understands the true value of the food we prepare and that it is meant to be shared with friends, family, even those unknown to us.
His newest cookbook, called "TOGETHER: MEMORABLE MEALS MADE EASY," embodies that spirit and appears to be a direct response to a pandemic that has pulled people apart and sent many of them back to their homes in isolation.
Scattered among photos of his family — and food, of course — are a multitude of recipes for social gatherings, such as brunch party, taco night, picnic love, harvest festival, and more. I had so much fun flipping through the colorful pages as my sauce bubbled away on the stove, and found much inspiration.
Who doesn’t love a good brunch? I live for my trips to local favorite The Bruncheonette, while at home I tend to prepare French toast both sweet and savory using bread from Farmhouse Bakery, or Nigella Lawson’s tomato-bread hash. But I found a new addition to my repertoire in “Together” — easy baked eggs, featuring only four ingredients: scallions, cherry tomatoes, avocados and eggs. What I love about this recipe is I can acquire most of the ingredients during my weekly trips to Joplin Empire Market, our city’s farmer’s market, including the kale for the accompanying sublime kale salad with pink grapefruit, parsley, feta, almonds and seeds.
While Jamie’s main courses in this book run heavy on meat and seafood, which I don’t eat, there is plenty to be found for everyone within the pages.
Steak night features some fabulous side dishes for his roasted sirloin, such as grilled and roasted potatoes with lemon, garlic and sage; roasted red onions with garlic, thyme, honey and vinegar; and a lovely Bibb lettuce salad with yogurty mustard dressing and parmesan.
After reading the "Garden Lunch" chapter, I want to try his smashed eggplant with tahini, garlic and lemon, and the crispy chickpea rice with lemon and herbs.
Nearly every British chef I come across includes at least one curry dish in their cookbooks, and Jamie Oliver is no exception. He offers up curry night, with golden paneer, smoky eggplant daal, fluffy coconut rice and fennel naan.
Not into curries? Don’t fret! There’s also taco night, though this is not your typical American taco night with the seasoned hamburger, crunchy store-bought taco shells you warm in the oven, and pre-shredded cheese. Jamie’s menu plan calls for slow-cooked pork belly, homemade tortillas, and roasted pineapple hot red pepper sauce. It takes some time and prep work for these tacos.
I’m not one to make desserts very often, but I found a couple I want to attempt. The mere idea of a chocolate orange crème brulee made my mouth water. And the tangerine dream cake caught my eye, though I confess I’m a bit lazy when it comes to zesting citrus fruit.
Are you hungry yet? I just have a couple more things to mention, then you can run to your kitchen!
Like Jamie Oliver’s other collections, “Together” conveniently features rather brief recipes, with relatively short ingredient lists. They are confined to one page, so nothing is too terribly elaborate. I have always found his cookbooks user-friendly in that regard.
Also, be prepared to encounter some unfamiliar or unattainable ingredients. You might need to make substitutions, or, better yet, explore your local farmers markets and international groceries. For example, Jamie frequently includes “chili jam” in his recipes; short of making my own, I just rely on Thai sweet chili sauce, which you can find everywhere these days.
So, if you are comfortable doing so, plan a small party. Gather with friends and family, and treat them to food you have prepared yourself. I guarantee you won’t regret it. And if you need a little help with ideas, check out Jamie Oliver’s “Together,” found among the many cookbooks in the Joplin Public Library’s collection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.