I hope everyone coped well during the recent state and local stay-at-home orders related to COVID-19. Me, I decided to embrace the anxiety of these times and throw myself into some post-apocalyptic movie viewing — namely, zombie films.
I have several zombie films in my personal collection, but I stuck with ones that the Joplin Public Library has so that you wouldn’t be frustrated by lack of access.
28 DAYS LATER (2002, rated R)
Although some purists would argue that the Danny Boyle-directed movie isn’t a true zombie film — the monsters are people infected with a rage virus, and they don’t eat human flesh — I still count it. It introduced that extra-frightening creature: a fast zombie. These are not the lumbering, slow-moving zombies of George Romero’s ground-breaking "Night of the Living Dead" (which the library also owns). No, Boyle’s monsters are furiously primal, spitting, twitching people who move dangerously fast, their only goal to attack and infect others.
We meet the film’s main protagonist, Jim (portrayed by Cillian Murphy), when he awakens in a hospital bed, hooked up to IVs that have gone dry and monitors that no longer work. The hospital is deserted, as are the city streets when our hero ventures out. In now iconic scenes, he wanders an empty London, desperately shouting, “Hello!” as he searches for someone, anyone.
As he tries to survive in a country overrun by the infected, Jim encounters other survivors — some helpful, some not as helpful as they first appear. I don’t want to give away too much; you’ll just have to watch.
"28 Days Later" is a heart-pounder from start to finish. My advice: keep breathing through this pulse-quickening film, and don’t turn away lest you miss something. By the way, if you like this film, check out the sequel, "28 Weeks Later," also found on the library’s shelves.
ZOMBIELAND (2009, rated R)
For a more comical but still violent approach, check out "Zombieland."
Jesse Eisenberg plays Columbus, an anxiety-ridden college student who lives by an ever-expanding set of rules to survive the zombie apocalypse. He partners up with gun- and Twinkie-loving Tallhassee (Woody Harrelson) and con artist sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), embarking on a road trip to a supposedly safe location.
The film is funny and action-packed. Look for a stellar cameo that is sure to bring laughs. And if you like "Zombieland," the library also has the sequel, "Zombieland: Double Tap."
SHAUN OF THE DEAD (2004, rated R)
Ah, "Shaun of the Dead." One of my all-time favorite films; I never tire of watching it.
Before the zombie apocalypse, Shaun, portrayed by Simon Pegg, can’t quite get his act together. He works a dead-end job, spends an exorbitant amount of time playing video games and drinking in his local pub with his best mate Ed, and generally fails at being a dutiful boyfriend and son. He’s so not clued in, in fact, that it hilariously takes him a while to figure out that his London neighborhood has been overrun by blood-thirsty zombies.
Eventually, Shaun, armed with his trusty cricket bat and sidekick Ed (played by Pegg’s frequent screen partner, Nick Frost), develops a plan: grab his girlfriend, his mum and stepfather, and hunker down in his favorite pub, The Winchester. The plan doesn’t quite go as intended, needless to say.
From start to finish, this Edgar Wright-directed film is full of laughs and action — but mostly laughs. And if you’re a Bill Nighy fan, as I am, you will love his appearance in "Shaun of the Dead" as Shaun’s stepfather. As always, he steals every scene he’s in.
By the way, if you like "Shaun of the Dead," check out Wright’s other film collaborations with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost: "Hot Fuzz" (which the library, regrettably, does not own) and "The World's End" (the library owns this one).
NIGHT OF THE COMET (1984, rated PG-13)
Last but not least is a favorite from my high school years. If you like ’80s films, cult classics and zombies, "Night of the Comet" is for you.
As the film opens, the world is eagerly awaiting the return of a comet, but the consequences are deadly and unexpected (except by a group of baddie scientists). Post-comet, there are a few survivors, though many of them morph into violent, flesh-eating zombies.
Heroines Regina (Catherine Mary Stewart) and her cheerleader sister Samantha (Kelli Maroney) are not your typical Valley girls. Their military father taught them self-defense and how to handle guns, resulting in Samantha’s funny one-liner when a gun jams: “See, that’s the problem with these things. Daddy would have gotten us Uzis.”
Reggie and Sam meet truck driver Hector (Robert Beltran) in a neon nightmare of a radio station, indulge in a shopping montage while listening to a squeaky-voiced cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and encounter the aforementioned baddie scientists, all while trying to avoid zombies, which, admittedly, there aren’t a lot of in this film. Perhaps they had a limited makeup and special effects budget.
I’ve loved this film since first watching it repeatedly on HBO way back in the mid-’80s. It’s good, cheesy fun.
So there you have it. If you need more post-apocalyptic zombies in your life, search Joplin Public Library’s catalog. We have plenty of zombie movies and TV shows for your viewing pleasure.
Lisa Brown is the administrative assistant for the Joplin Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.