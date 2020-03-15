Looking for a cookbook with more than just recipes? You know the kind I’m talking about — one you can actually sit down and read, getting to know the author behind the food. Well, look no further than “RACHAEL RAY 50: MEMORIES AND MEALS FROM A SWEET AND SAVORY LIFE” by the popular cook, author and TV host.
Like Ray herself, this book is fun and personable. It is intended to be a look back, a self-examination, as she nears a milestone birthday — 50 (one that I hit this past June, so I can identify). Interspersed among the recipes are essays detailing her relationships with family, friends and work. These minimemoirs recall growing up, meeting her husband, travels, famous pals such as chef Jacques Pepin, and her career.
Animals hold a special place in my heart, so, of course, my favorite piece was about her dogs. Her pit bulls — first Boo and now Isaboo — are almost as famous as Ray herself. She has always cooked for them and featured them in her cookbooks and magazine as well as on her TV show. They even inspired her to develop her own brand of pet food, Nutrish.
Do you like photos in your cookbooks and memoirs? “Rachel Ray 50” is a visual treat, with pictures from Ray’s personal collection but also featuring the work of food photographer Christopher Testani. The photos are plentiful and colorful.
Because this is a cookbook as well as a memoir, recipes abound. One thing I’ve always liked about Rachael Ray is how down to earth she is. She labels herself a cook, not a chef. Her food is accessible and for everyone. Cooks of all skill levels can find something of hers to replicate in their kitchens.
When I first flipped through “Rachel Ray 50” a couple of months ago, I stuck little bits of paper throughout to mark recipes I wanted to try. There were a lot of bits of paper.
I haven’t tried everything yet, but I did make the fettuccine alla vodka. Luckily, I had all in the ingredients in my pantry — though I substituted a sturdy, chunky rigatoni for the fettuccine — and some good Icelandic vodka in the freezer, so I threw together this quick meal for dinner one evening. It was delicious. Creamy, tomatoey, carb-laden richness. I will definitely make that dish again.
I love a good Caesar salad (though, as a vegetarian, I make mine without anchovies), so I’m always on the lookout for a new recipe. Ray features a tahini Caesar salad with romaine and kale that sounds divine. I also appreciated her heads-up that Worcestershire sauce, one of the ingredients, contains anchovies. I knew this, but not everyone does. Fortunately, there are some good fishless Worcestershires available these days.
I’m also a fan of dips, especially for parties and potlucks. I must make Ray’s sweet onion and roasted garlic dip next time I host or attend a gathering.
Lately I’m obsessed with creamed spinach. One of my favorite produce vendors at the Joplin Empire Market, OakWoods Farm, often has spinach this time of year, so I buy a lot of it. When menu planning, I need to add Ray’s creamed spinach with taleggio cheese to my repertoire. The only hitch is that I don’t think I can get taleggio, an Italian cheese, locally, so I’ll need to track down a substitute such as Brie or fontina.
I adore gazpacho, and I like a good bloody mary, which means I’ll probably enjoy Ray’s bloody gazpacho maria, made with homemade spicy tomato water, tequila and cilantro. I’ll have to concoct it this summer when tomatoes and peppers are in season.
Finally, if, like me, you sometimes cook for your dogs, you might find inspiration in Ray’s recipes for our canine friends: ditalini and muttballs, Isaboo’s birthday “cake” and summertime strawberry banana treats. Those are a step up from the peanut butter dog biscuits I make.
I hope you find inspiration in “Rachel Ray 50.” It brims with humor and love and can be found on the new nonfiction shelves here at the Joplin Public Library.
Lisa Brown is the administrative assistant for the Joplin Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.