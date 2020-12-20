I can think of no better year than 2020 to spend time in the kitchen. COVID-19 is omnipresent, we’re staying home more and food is comforting during chaotic, anxious times. Do you need inspiration beyond your reliable go-to’s? Have no fear — in the past few weeks, Joplin Public Library has acquired a spate of cookbooks that offer something for just about everyone.
First up is GORDON RAMSEY’s “QUICK AND DELICIOUS: 100 RECIPES TO COOK IN 30 MINUTES OR LESS.” Now, I must admit this is my first Gordon Ramsey cookbook. I know him more for his foul-mouthed tantrums on his many reality shows than I do his skill as a writer and chef. So I was eager to dive in to “Quick and Delicious.” First impression: Some of the ingredients are a bit exotic, and you might have trouble acquiring everything from duck to wild leeks here in Southwest Missouri. But there is nothing wrong with expanding your repertoire and even substituting ingredients.
Ramsey features chapters on everything from soups and salads to fish and shellfish. Being a vegetarian, my favorite chapter was “Meat-Free Mains.” One of my favorite fast meals for a while has been sautéed mushrooms (or when they’re in season, cherry tomatoes) served over polenta. In this book, I found a recipe for truffled mushrooms over cheesy polenta that I’m sure to try.
As for how speedy the meals are to put together, I cannot attest. The ingredient lists seem a bit long to me in some cases, but there is also a prevalence of fresh meats and vegetables that I admire greatly. So many “quick” cookbooks rely heavily or even solely on canned or frozen ingredients.
Next up is ALEX GUARNASCHELLI’s “COOK WITH ME: 150 RECIPES FOR THE HOME COOK.” You might be familiar with Guarnaschelli from Food Network. As with Ramsey, this is the first cookbook that I’ve read from her. My overall impression is there is something for everyone here and that it truly reaches out to the home cook as it promises.
“Cook With Me” features chapters on one-pan dinners, using a slow cooker, eggs, chicken and much more. This author had me at a section entitled “Red Sauce Recipes” — all Italian recipes. (My friends who have received what I have dubbed “Lisa Lasagnas” can attest that I love to cook Italian food.) And most cookbooks contain one catch-all chapter on desserts. Not Guarnaschelli’s. She penned four of them.
The recipes are accessible, containing detailed instructions and common ingredients, ranging from fresh to frozen or canned. Whether you are looking for a colorful salad or a Sunday roast, you’ll find it in “Cook With Me.”
Any fans of AYESHA CURRY out there? To be honest, I don’t know much about her other than she is a cooking personality. Well, she just published “THE FULL PLATE: FLAVOR-FILLED, EASY RECIPES FOR FAMILIES WITH NO TIME AND A LOT TO DO.”
Curry piqued my interest when she included a chapter on cocktails close to the front of the book. I was, like, all right, here we go now. I mean, even the busiest of people need to slow down and savor an adult beverage once in a while, am I right? She features a beautiful purple drink called a dirty flower that is crafted with bourbon, crème de violette, fresh lemon juice and cherry syrup, and a tropical-tasting island punch.
Much to my regret, most of Curry’s meals are meat-based, which leaves me out. Her recipes mainly spotlight seafood, chicken, beef, lamb and pork, all of which seem to come together easily and would appeal to most families’ palates. But I did find a handful of vegetarian recipes in “The Full Plate,” among them a zesty tomato & tomatillo soup and some delicious-looking mushroom tacos with avocado crema.
I had a couple more cookbooks to mention here — namely, Jamie Oliver’s “7 Ways” and Yotam Ottolenghi’s “Flavor” — but, alas, I’m out of room. Plus, I’m especially excited about them and want to devote a future column to them.
So, 2020 got you down with its antics? Never fear. Seek solace in the kitchen, and find inspiration in the colorful pages of a new cookbook. Bon appetit.
Lisa Brown is the administrative assistant at the Joplin Public Library.
