It’s no secret that I love spending time in the kitchen — by myself or with friends and family. I’ve even been persuaded to do a couple of virtual cooking demonstrations as part of this year’s Joplin Public Library’s adult summer reading program (catch it on the library’s YouTube channel). When everyday life shut down for COVID-19 in the spring, I cooked a lot — and now that local farmers markets such as Joplin Empire Market and Webb City Farmers Market are filling up with a bounty of fresh produce, I’m finding even more inspiration.
Encouraging me further are the bevy of new cookbooks that Joplin Public Library has purchased as of late. Below you will find introductions to just a handful.
First up is a release by Irish television personality DONAL SKEHAN. I’d not heard of him before spying this book on a colleague’s book cart, but I was intrigued enough by the title to pick it up: “MEALS IN MINUTES.” I’ve no aversion to preparing complicated meals, but after coming home from work some nights, I just want homemade food in a hurry.
He divides his recipes in a helpful manner, leaving something for everyone: one pot, one pan, quick prep/slow cook, six ingredients, grocery store suppers and under 30 minutes. Photos are plentiful, colorful and unfussy.
Although the recipes are heavy on meat and seafood — which I don’t eat — there are some vegetarian winners in “Meals in Minutes.” For example, the recipe for tomato and thyme eggs called to mind one of my favorite fast meals, oven-roasted cherry tomatoes with thyme, served atop homemade polenta. But Skehan’s version, with the addition of an egg, spinach and a salad on the side, adds an extra punch of protein, vitamins and iron. There’s also a quick veggie pad Thai recipe that I want to try, although I would omit the fish sauce and add tamarind paste.
Next up is the beautiful “MY KOREA: TRADITIONAL FLAVORS, MODERN RECIPES” by HOONI KIM.
Now, I fully admit to knowing nothing about Korean food; the closest I’ve gotten to it is making Korean tofu tacos and sampling kimchi. But this cookbook, with its detailed glossary of Korean ingredients and instructions on buying, storing and using them, is highly instructional, with lovely photos of food and the author’s Korean homeland. It’s a terrific, accessible introduction to Korean cuisine.
Again, the recipes are heavy on meat and seafood, but I found a couple of things to add to my rotation, such as fried tofu with pajeon sauce (the author had me at fried tofu). The sauce recipes look fantastic, and — bonus — there’s a chapter on adult beverages. The spicy ginger margarita sounds tempting.
Finally, there is “MAGNOLIA TABLE: A COLLECTION OF RECIPES FOR GATHERING, VOLUME 2” by JOANNA GAINES. Now, full disclosure: I’m a bit mystified by the popularity of Chip and Joanna Gaines. I find them a little … precious.
But I do like flipping through Joanna’s cookbooks. They’re very soothing and approachable, with their earth-tone color palettes and varied recipes. They can be enjoyed by cooks of all skill levels, and there is truly something for everyone. The style is that of a home cook who wants to nourish and comfort with their food, whether they’re serving friends or family.
I found several dishes to try: mushroom Gruyere quiche (I often make a leek-Gruyere quiche, but I need to change up my quiche game a bit), sweet kale salad (Kale! Cranberries! Poppy seed dressing!), homemade green bean casserole, pretzels with cheese dip, pesto burrata with roasted cherry tomatoes. And there’s more. So much more. Pick up “Magnolia Table, Volume 2” yourself and find something tasty.
So there you have it. I found inspiration in the pages of these cookbooks, and I hope you will as well. Find them on the new nonfiction shelves of the Joplin Public Library.
Lisa Brown is the administrative assistant for the Joplin Public Library.
