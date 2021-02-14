It’s Valentine’s Day, and naturally, one’s thoughts turn to love. Well, if I’d had some foresight, I could have written about my favorite romantic books and movies here in honor of this special holiday. But I already had my heart set on reviewing two cookbooks I’ve been excited about since I first saw them here at Joplin Public Library, so you’ll have to bear with me as I once again focus on something I love to do: cooking.
Readers of my previous reviews know that I am a longtime fan of British chef and TV personality, JAMIE OLIVER. He has been a pretty prolific cookbook author the past couple years, releasing at least three that I can think of.
I’m amazed at the diversity of themes that Oliver develops for his books. One focuses on five-ingredient recipes; another centers on crafting vegetarian meals. His newest release, “7 WAYS,” shares seven ways to use one key ingredient, from broccoli to chicken. The intent seems to be to revisit old favorites and bring new life to them.
I immediately turned to a chapter devoted to my favorite vegetable, the gorgeous eggplant. I can’t wait to make the roasted eggplant laksa, a spicy, fragrant soup.
Need to up your pasta game? Try the cauliflower cheese pasta. Oliver has shared this one repeatedly on his social media pages, and it looks delicious — creamy and cheesy and carby.
And I’m looking forward to the special scrambled eggs, a recipe that involves a quickly made tomato chutney and garam masala.
Honestly, I didn’t flag too many recipes to try, as about half of them are seafood and meat, which I don’t eat. But I thoroughly enjoyed the creative ways Oliver approaches common ingredients, and I like that the ingredient lists are pretty concise. He seems to want to make cooking accessible to everyone.
The other cookbook I’m spotlighting here is one that made me squeal with delight when I first spied it on the book cart: YOTAM OTTOLENGHI and iXTA BELFRAGE’s “OTTOLENGHI FLAVOR.” I’ve been a fan of Ottolenghi since his cookbook “Plenty,” so I knew I was in for a special treat with his newest release. And all of the recipes are plant-based. (Yay!)
I found many dishes to try here. Of course, I gravitated toward the eggplant dumplings a la parmigiana. And I am always looking for new ways to serve polenta, so I must attempt the charred peppers and fresh corn polenta with soy-cured yolk. And I’m all about seaweed, so the tomato and plum salad with nori and sesame will be a must-make when tomatoes and plums are in season.
The recipes feature surprising and creative twists. For instance, the classic Italian dish pappa al pomodoro is given a new flair with the addition of lime and a mustard seed-chili-curry leaf-infused oil. The humble yet tasty potato is dressed with tahini and soy sauce in another recipe. And the classic cacio e pepe gets the Middle Eastern treatment with the addition of za’atar.
“Ottolenghi Flavor” is a highly educational book. Sections cover techniques, pairings, and produce. Beautiful, colorful photographs highlight various steps in the cooking process. And each recipe has a detailed introduction.
Just a note: The recipes can be lengthy and the ingredient lists a tad exotic, but don’t be intimidated. Dive right in!
So, on this holiday devoted to love, I invite you to do something you love. Me, I’ll be in the kitchen.
Lisa Brown is the administrative assistant at the Joplin Public Library.
